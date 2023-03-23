For his entire life, Mike Langley's world has revolved around music.

Learning how to play the guitar at an early age from his singer-songwriter dad (2005 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame member and Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award recipient) Jack Langley, he discovered a passion for songwriting and performing.

After graduating from Morningside College, Langley moved to Europe, making a name for himself as a troubadour while living in Austria, Hungary, Italy, Germany and France.

Eventually, he formed the Langley Brothers Band with brother Jon.

Following Jon's death in 1999, Langley has continued to perform as a solo artist or working in tandem with his dad.

Through it all, Langley has lived the life of a musician.

So, it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise that his newest digital album is entitled "For The Life of Me."

According to Langley, the album is a compilation of music gathered over the past 30 years.

"When I was in my 20s and living in Europe, I didn't record any music," the now Sioux City-based performer remembered. "I was writing songs all the time but I didn't the opportunity to record anything."

That all changed when Langley returned stateside.

"Back in the U.S., I recorded all of my material, even though the recordings were simply DIY efforts," he said.

Still, Langley's music was championed by Chris Balcom, a Lowell, Massachusetts-based musician, music producer and radio DJ.

Langley's songs are a staple on Balcom's "Christian's Cosmic Corner," a program heard on internet Mark Skin Radio.

"Chris loves indie music and we've struck up a friendship that's lasted for more than 30 years," he explained.

Indeed, Balcom's Blue FX record label was responsible for Langley's "For the Life of Me," which emphasized his songwriting prowess.

"Writing a song is just like writing prose or creating a piece of poetry," Langley said. "You're always searching for a turn-of-a-phrase that will go with the music."

Other times, songwriting can seem much more organic.

"Songwriting is like being an archeologist," Langley said. "You think nothing is there, only to discover that some treasure was there all along. It was just hidden underneath a could of dust."

"For the Life of Me" finds Langley in a reflective mood.

"My music tends to run the entire spectrum for songs that are biting in nature to ballads in a more sympathetic light," he said. "Apparently, Chris preferred using my ballads for this album."

This was true for "Dancin' Statue," which was inspired by iconic singer-songwriter John Prine ("Summer's End," "Hello in There," "Angel from Montgomery.")

"John battled cancer and all sorts of health problems," Langley said. "Yet it was COVID that led to his (April 7, 2020) death."

After Prine's death, Washington Post columnist Steve Kolowich wrote that "(Prine) could balance tragedy and comedy in a single line."

"Songwriters are storytellers and Prine was the best of the best," Langley said. "That Washington Post nailed his genius while acknowledging that songwriting isn't always pretty."

For instance, Langley maintains notebooks dating back decades which contain possible phrases or song titles he has yet to use.

"Songs may look like Frankenstein's Monster with all of their cobbled-together ideas," he said. "But when things come together well, songs can feel seamless."

Which was the case with "For the Life of Me's" title track, which was inspired by the life of Sioux City musician Jerry Kessler.

"Lyrics can keep memories fresh, whether it is someone who has passed away like Jerry or my own brother Jon," Langley said. "There are a lot of good spirits roaming around in my music."

A few weeks ago, Langley juggled an acoustic set at Bob Roe's Point After, a concert at Western Iowa Tech Community Center as well as a Sunday afternoon show with his dad at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

"I love performing with my dad," Langley, who is also a 2012 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Famer, said in admiration. "I'd love to be able to still be singing, writing and playing when I'm my dad's age."

We would expect nothing less of Langley. For the life of him has always meant music.