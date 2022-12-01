Jill Miller to 'shine' at annual Christmas concert

For Jill Miller’s 16th Christmas concert for Sunrise Retirement Community, she promises to perform many holiday classics as well as few possible soon-to-be-classics.

In fact, the Sioux City-based singer-songwriter will be premiering “Shine” – an original song cowritten by Miller and Nashville music vets Jimmy Nichols and Robert White Johnson – at the 7 p.m. Friday show at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Nichols, a former music director for Faith Hill and Reba McEntire, will also accompany Miller as part of an all-star band.

Adding a bit of local flair will be the Bishop Heelan Catholic School choir. Students from Socorra’s Performing Arts Studio are also slated to perform.

As for Miller, she is simply catching up on the holiday spirit in record time.

“I just came back from a wonderful trip to Israel with members of my church,” she said.

However, Miller doesn’t mind the time crunch.

“I’m looking forward to the holiday show as much as the audience does,” she said.

Indeed, the concert – a benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community – is near and dear to her heart.

Proceeds raised from “Jill Miller Shine" will sustain Sunrise’s Charity Care fund, which makes it possible for residents to stay even when they’ve depleted their resources.

Currently, 35 percent of residents rely on Charity Care. To offset these costs, Sunrise hopes to raise $60,000 to go toward the Charity Care fund.

Since opening its doors in 1960, Sunrise has cared for more than 6,700 residents. Located on 33 acres at 5501 Gordon Drive, it is the largest, community-based, nonprofit senior care community in Siouxland.

Sunrise pioneered Alzheimer’s care in the early 1990s and has two specialized memory care centers designed and staffed to meet their unique needs.

Miller said her dad was an early beneficiary of Sunrise’s memory care centers.

“I saw the quality of care my dad was given at Sunrise,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Now, Miller’s mom is a resident of The Pointe at Sunrise, which provides independent living for active seniors.

“I’ve always been thankful for Sunrise,” she said. “A holiday show is my way of spotlighting their great service to Siouxland.”