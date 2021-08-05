Johnnie Bolin on his late brother's enduring legacy and the annual birthday bash celebrating his music

More significant on the bill will be the band Gallivant, who played at Saturday in the Park a few weeks ago, as well as Lucas Parker, who is considered a rock guitarist with a style reminiscent of Tommy Bolin.

"Tommy had a very distinctive way of playing," Johnnie Bolin explained. "There are generations of musicians who continue to listen to Tommy's music as a way to capture that sound."

Right now, Tommy Bolin fans will be able to purchase "Energy II" and "Shake the Devil," two reissued works that are being released as vinyl albums. Both offer a treasure trove of unreleased tracks, demos and outtakes.

"Ever since we began re-releasing Tommy's music, his cult has continued to grow," Johnnie Bolin said. "Tommy may be gone but his legacy remains strong."

In fact, Bolin Fest has been known to attract Bolin fanatics from around the world.

"Tommy died just as his star was on the rise," Johnnie explained. "Here was this good-looking guy from a Midwestern town who died too young and right when he was on the cusp of greatness."

"To some extent, Tommy's bigger today than he was in his lifetime."