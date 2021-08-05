Johnnie Bolin on his late brother's enduring legacy and the annual birthday bash celebrating his music

On a second floor bedroom wall at Johnnie Bolin's house, there is a section devoted to childhood photos, featuring himself, the longtime drummer from the Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas, as well as his late older brother, the legendary Tommy Bolin.
The Eisenhower/Kennedy-era photos all depict the Bolin boys participating in normal 1950s and '60s activities like going go-cart racing or donning Roy Rogers duds, complete with fringe jackets and cowboy hats.
However, one photo proved to be prophetic.
The picture, taken at a family gathering, showed a grade-school age Tommy Bolin, dressed in all-black, intensely playing a toy guitar. Right by his side was kid brother Johnnie Bolin, who also had a guitar in hand.
"Our dad (the late Richard Bolin, a meatpacking plant employee) always wanted Tommy to grow up to become a rock and roller like Elvis Presley and our other brother Pudge to become a pro wrestler like Vern Gagne," Johnnie Bolin said, chuckling at the photo. "That might explain Tommy's get-up."
So, what accounted for Johnnie Bolin's outfit, which consisted of a tartan-designed shirt, dark slacks and white-buck shoes?
"Oh, I don't know?" he said, with a mischievous grin. "Maybe, dad saw Tommy as the next Elvis and me as the next Pat Boone."
Now at 66, Johnnie Bolin, a Sioux City native, can look back at his lifetime of rock and roll memories.
But he still finds time to remember his brother Tommy, who experienced worldwide popularity and critical acclaim for his work in such seminal 1970s bands as Zephyr, The James Gang and Deep Purple, before dying from a drug overdose on Dec. 4, 1976, at the age of 25.
"Tommy would have turned 70 this year," his brother said in astonishment. "Wow, it's amazing how time flies."
For more than 30 years, friends and family of Tommy Bolin have used his Aug. 1 birthday as a way to celebrate his musical legacy.
This annual tradition -- now known as Bolin Fest -- was opened to the public nearly 25 years ago.
The 2021 Tommy Bolin Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St., and will feature such music vets as Russell Bizzett's East/West Band, Dean Christopher and Bobby Berge as well as rock up-and-comers like Rockborn, Gallivant and Bang Gang in addition to MC Garie Lewis.
"We always try to have guys who played with Tommy back in the day," Johnnie Bolin said. "Many have had successful careers and come back, specifically, as a tribute to Tommy."
Indeed, Johnnie Bolin, himself, will be heading up the Tommy Bolin Tribute Band, along with musicians David Hare and Mary Rager.
More significant on the bill will be the band Gallivant, who played at Saturday in the Park a few weeks ago, as well as Lucas Parker, who is considered a rock guitarist with a style reminiscent of Tommy Bolin.
"Tommy had a very distinctive way of playing," Johnnie Bolin explained. "There are generations of musicians who continue to listen to Tommy's music as a way to capture that sound."
Right now, Tommy Bolin fans will be able to purchase "Energy II" and "Shake the Devil," two reissued works that are being released as vinyl albums. Both offer a treasure trove of unreleased tracks, demos and outtakes.
"Ever since we began re-releasing Tommy's music, his cult has continued to grow," Johnnie Bolin said. "Tommy may be gone but his legacy remains strong."
In fact, Bolin Fest has been known to attract Bolin fanatics from around the world.
"Tommy died just as his star was on the rise," Johnnie explained. "Here was this good-looking guy from a Midwestern town who died too young and right when he was on the cusp of greatness."
"To some extent, Tommy's bigger today than he was in his lifetime."
Looking at the archival album covers and promotional material he keeps at his house, Johnnie Bolin said his brother would be pleased his music still matters after so many years.
"Tommy loved rock and roll," Johnnie Bolin said. "Tommy wanted his music to put a smile on the faces of the fans who also loved rock and roll."
However, few people knew Tommy Bolin like Johnnie Bolin did.
"When Deep Purple broke up in 1976, Tommy was getting ready to release 'Private Eyes,' his second solo album," Johnnie Bolin said. "It was then that Tommy made me an offer I couldn't refuse."
"I was playing in a country band at a truck stop on Highway 75 when Tommy asked me to join his band," he said, still chuckling at the memory. "So, I went from playing truck stops in Sioux City one night to playing a sold-out show at Denver's Mile High Stadium a few nights later."
"Crazy, right?" Johnnie Bolin said, glancing back at the photo of a 10-year-old, black-clad Tommy and a younger version of himself, looking cool and confident at age 6.
It's been nearly 45 years since Tommy Bolin's death and 70 years since his birth.
His memory remains a constant in the life of his brother.
And Tommy Bolin's music continue to entertain a whole host of fans.
"Tommy's music was meant to be play," Johnnie Bolin said. "That was what Tommy was all about and that is what Bolin Fest continues to be."