Johnny Cash gets center stage in Sioux City Public Museum exhibit

Madonna has often been considered the Queen of Reinvention but even the "Material Girl" could learn a thing or two from "The Man in Back" when it comes to career re-invention.
"Most entertainers wish they could have one good comeback," Sioux City Public Museum history curator Matt Anderson said with a chuckle. "Johnny Cash had three, four and, maybe, five comebacks when people stopped counting."
The Public Museum will be hosting "1968: A Folsom Redemption" -- a photographic collection of the legendary country performer around the time of his historic "Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison" and "Johnny Cash at San Quentin" live albums, between now and January 2021.
According to Anderson, Cash's career was a crossroads in 1968. His music career, in a slow decline for several years, was in need of a hit.
"With his marriage to June Carter, Johnny's personal life was beginning to straighten itself out," Anderson explained. "A live album in front of inmates was thought to be his ticket back to the top."
While he never served time in prison personally, Cash landed in jail (mostly due to misdemeanors related to drugs or alcohol) seven times. However, due to his outlaw image -- in addition to his 1955 hit "Folsom Prison Blues" -- Cash was often asked to perform for prisoners, with whom he felt a kinship.
"Johnny knew what the inmates were going through," Anderson said. "The inmates understood that as well."
It was under those circumstances that photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley connected with Cash and his family at the invitation of the Rev. Floyd Gressett, a friend of Cash's and someone who ministered prisoners at the Folsom, California, prison.
Both Poush and Beley were granted access to Johnny, his family as well as Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, who were the opening acts for the concerts.
The traveling "1968: A Folsom Redemption" showcases 31 photos featuring photos of Cash, June Carter Cash and such legendary musicians as Merle Haggard.
The exhibit also includes photos of Cash entertaining prisoners in a unique concert setting.
"Despite his problems, Johnny was still a big name in 1968," Anderson said. "Seeing him perform for inmates left an impression on him."
More than that, it got his lagging career back on track.
"That's the amazing part," Anderson said. "Johnny got his start at Sun Records, along with Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins. Then, he hit a snag with addiction issues."
For other entertainers, such a salacious interval would send a career into a tailspin. For Cash, it simply burnished his image as an outlaw.
Perhaps, it helped that Cash didn't have a squeaky clean image before any of this. Plus his audiences stuck with him, even though he continued to have addiction issues throughout his more-than-50-year career.
"Over time, Johnny simply continued to cultivate new audiences," Anderson said.
Indeed, Cash's American Recordings series, in which he covered Tom Waits, U2 and, most memorably, Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt," allowed him to acquire an audience of MTV Generation fanatics.
"By the time he died (in 2003 at age 71), Johnny was beloved while never losing that bad boy cool," Anderson noted.
Because of that, Cash is now considered an American legend who has influenced multiple generation of performers while attracting a legion of fans of all ages.
Which is good news for the Sioux City Public Museum, which had wanted "1968: A Folsom Redemption" -- a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance -- ever since the 50th anniversary of "Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison."
"We've wanted this exhibit for a while," Anderson said. ""Now, because COVID-19 has closed many other museums, we're getting it for an extended period of time."
Plus it has attracted a new audience to the Public Museum, including Sabrina Bell, a Kingsport, Tennessee, woman who was just passing through town.
"I met Johnny and June Carter Cash when I was working at Walmart in the mid-1990s," she said. "Johnny came in to purchase a TV with a credit card and nobody believed it was really it was him. Johnny had to show an additional ID to prove he was who he said he was."
Wait, Johnny Cash was carded at Walmart?
"Luckily, he didn't hold a grudge," Bell said. "Johnny became one of our regulars. Me and my coworkers would sneak out into the parking lot to look at the dusty old Rolls Royce he'd drive himself."
Anderson couldn't help but chuckle after hearing Bell's anecdote.
"That totally sounds like Johnny Cash," Anderson said. "He shopped at Walmart without a personal assistant and he drove himself in a dirty Rolls."
"Johnny Cash was born a man of the people," Anderson added. "I'm glad he always had that common touch."
