Johnny Cash gets center stage in Sioux City Public Museum exhibit

Madonna has often been considered the Queen of Reinvention but even the "Material Girl" could learn a thing or two from "The Man in Back" when it comes to career re-invention.

"Most entertainers wish they could have one good comeback," Sioux City Public Museum history curator Matt Anderson said with a chuckle. "Johnny Cash had three, four and, maybe, five comebacks when people stopped counting."

The Public Museum will be hosting "1968: A Folsom Redemption" -- a photographic collection of the legendary country performer around the time of his historic "Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison" and "Johnny Cash at San Quentin" live albums, between now and January 2021.

According to Anderson, Cash's career was a crossroads in 1968. His music career, in a slow decline for several years, was in need of a hit.

"With his marriage to June Carter, Johnny's personal life was beginning to straighten itself out," Anderson explained. "A live album in front of inmates was thought to be his ticket back to the top."