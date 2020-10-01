Kali Indiana makes a stop in Sioux City

Indiana is coming to Iowa, by way of Nebraska.

The Nebraska-based band Kali Indiana will perform at Sioux City's Beer Can Alley on Oct. 3.

The husband and wife duo, K.C. and Ali Mumy, have been playing music for eight years, but decided three years ago to play together.

K.C. Mumy describes their music as classic country with some rock notes mixed in.

“We bring in a lot of different sounds,” Mumy said.

Mumy said their music is influenced by his love for country music and her interest in punk rock. He said audiences hear a lot of those influences in their music.

Kali Indiana has played all over Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and sometimes Sioux City. The Beer Can Alley performance begins at 8 p.m.

“Hopefully, people are excited to get out,” Mumy said.

Mumy hopes that people will find something to love about their music because its eclectic mix and the kinds of songs they choose.