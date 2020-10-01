Kali Indiana makes a stop in Sioux City

Indiana is coming to Iowa, by way of Nebraska.
The Nebraska-based band Kali Indiana will perform at Sioux City's Beer Can Alley on Oct. 3.
The husband and wife duo, K.C. and Ali Mumy, have been playing music for eight years, but decided three years ago to play together.
K.C. Mumy describes their music as classic country with some rock notes mixed in.
“We bring in a lot of different sounds,” Mumy said.
Mumy said their music is influenced by his love for country music and her interest in punk rock. He said audiences hear a lot of those influences in their music.
Kali Indiana has played all over Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and sometimes Sioux City. The Beer Can Alley performance begins at 8 p.m.
“Hopefully, people are excited to get out,” Mumy said.
Mumy hopes that people will find something to love about their music because its eclectic mix and the kinds of songs they choose.
Their sound is one of the many things that makes Kali Indiana unique. Combining guitar with fiddle gives it a country twist, said Mumy.
Kali Indiana will perform originals and take requests.
While Mumy knows crowds are smaller now, during the coronavirus pandemic, he said acoustic shows was their way of staying in touch with fans. During the past months the two have also live-streamed their music.
“We’ve been fairly lucky,” he said.
Mumy knows how hard musicians were hit over the summer. Like so many other bands, Kali Indiana had to find ways to stay in touch and perform for people somehow.
Mumy said fans have helped them get through this time.
“I think the main thing… people keep supporting live music venues and music artists in whatever capacity they can play in.”
