Legendary bluesman opens up about staying authentic, even after the pandemic

Growing up in St. Louis, Mike Zito would follow in the footsteps of such well-known "River City" musician like Chuck Berry, Josephine Baker and T-Bone Burnett.

But for Zito, who started playing guitar at age 5, simply like the way music sounded.

"I taught myself how to play guitar by listening to the music that was around me," he explained.

Since his dad loved big band music, Zito developed an appreciation for brassy beats.

As a kid of the '80s, he was also into the hard rock heroes from bands like Led Zeppelin and Van Halen.

It was only after meeting some professional musicians while working in a music shop that Zito finally honed in on a unique sound.

"When the musicians heard me, they noticed a lot of Johnny Winter and Stevie Ray Vaughan in the way that I'd play," he remembered. "After being introduced to the (seminal record album) 'B.B. King: Live at the Regal,' I discovered I was a bluesman at heart."

Indeed, Zito is now considered to be one of the hottest and most acclaimed bluesmen in the world. Along with the Mike Zito Band, he will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

As a musician, he has been lauded for his authenticity.

"I have nothing to hide," Zito said. "It seems my honesty people relate to the most.

He acknowledged authenticity was a byproduct of a life spent on the road.

Now based in Nederland, Texas, Zito was presently in the middle of a performing tour that would take him everywhere from Florida to the Midwest.

He's performed throughout America and, even, branched out globally as a member of the Royal Southern Brotherhood, a "super group" of fellow blues performers.

"You live to be on the road, man," Zito said. "That's where you get your energy."

However, this lifestyle came to a crashing halt during the COVID-19 pandemic

"It wasn't just me," he reasoned. "It was every musician, big and small, as well as people from all walks of life."

During lockdown, Zito played some online shows.

"It was OK at first," he said. "But musicians need to perform to a live audience, not to a computer."

Zito subsequently tried giving private music lessons while questioning the choices he made in life.

Eventually, he came up with a plan by concentrating on songwriting.

"Songwriting has been something I had previously done under duress," Zito explained. "If I had a album that was being planned, I'd have to switch to songwriting mode while going from gig to gig."

For as long as the pandemic was, it gave him plenty of time to write.

Some of Zito's new material may be found in "Blues for the Southside," a live, double album recorded at St. Louis' Old Rock House.

"It felt so good to be back on the road again after a long hiatus," he said. "It was easy to get back into the swing of things and I was happy to be back on the road."

So, too, was Zito's wife.

"Don't get me wrong, my wife and I have a terrific relationship," he said. "It's just better when I'm not home on a daily basis."

After his current tour, Zito will be hitting the road again in anticipation of the new "Blood Brothers" CD.

Coproduced by legendary musician Joe Bonamassa, "Blood Brothers" will pair Zito with fellow Blues Music Winner Albert Castiglia.

"The album will be released early next year and a tour will follow," Zito said. "Two musicians who are backed by separate bands will be awesome."

That type of musical collaboration is what keeps him going, Zito explained.

"The music keep musicians authentic," he said. "But it is the performance that makes things interesting."