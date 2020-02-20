Legendary musician brings boogie blues -- and sartorial style -- to Vangarde Arts

There's nothing little about Lil' Ed Williams.
Whether it is his slide guitar playing, his soulful singing his larger-than-life personality, the 64-year-old Chicago native casts an outsize shadow when it comes to the boogie blues.
Wait, there's one thing that seems diminutive about the leader of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials. That would the hat on his head.
"Oh, you mean the fez," Williams said, acknowledging the brimless cylindrical hat that's been his trademark for decades. "I learned the blues from my uncle (legendary recording artist J.B. Hutto). After hearing me, people would say that I sing like J.B., I play the guitar like J.B., and if I wore a fez like J.B., I'd look like him, too."
"I wear my fez in tribute to J.B.," he said, motioning to the eye-catching headdress often associated with Moroccan businessmen as well as Homer Simpson's dad Abe.
Williams will be bringing The Blues Imperials -- and, presumably, his fez -- for a blistering set of authentic, deeply-rooted blues, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
Ed, you literally have the blues running through your veins. I mean being the nephew of J.B. Hutto, right?
It goes even further than that. J.B. wasn't the only uncle who played the blues. J.B. was influenced by (blues slide guitarist) Elmore James while my other uncles were influenced by Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, you name it. I got a great musical education and I didn't even have to leave the house."
But it seemed like J.B. took both you and your half-brother (musician James "Pookie" Young under his wings when you were both kids wanting to break into the business.
"Pookie and I would play in clubs as teenagers. Since neither one of us sang at the time, so we were background music. Then, J.B. would come in and cuss out the crowd. 'Why aren't you giving these nice kids some attention?' he'd ask before getting his own guitar to play. That's when we learned to just follow J.B.'s lead."
When J.B. died (of cancer in 1983 at age 57), you made him a promise, right?
"J.B. wanted his music to live on after he died. I made a promise to him to do that. That was his wish and I kept my word."
I know it got you noticed. First, (the Chicago-based) Alligator Records signed you to their label. Then you were asked to tour. I remember you were hesitant at first.
"I sure was. I was working at a car wash at the time. I was afraid of losing my job if I took time off to tour. Back then, I wasn't Lil' Ed the musician. I was Lil' Eddie, the best buffer and waxer at the car wash. The car wash owner was named George Levy and he had to assure me I'd still have a job even after the tour."
Good for Mr. Levy. If it wasn't for him you wouldn't have gone on tour. And if you never went on tour, you wouldn't be abler to play Vangarde Arts.
"You'll never get rich playing the blues. But when a musician play, he's giving you their heart. After they play, we want the audience to think, hey, I felt that. I felt that emotion. That's what keeps the music going."