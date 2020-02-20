Legendary musician brings boogie blues -- and sartorial style -- to Vangarde Arts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But it seemed like J.B. took both you and your half-brother (musician James "Pookie" Young under his wings when you were both kids wanting to break into the business.

"Pookie and I would play in clubs as teenagers. Since neither one of us sang at the time, so we were background music. Then, J.B. would come in and cuss out the crowd. 'Why aren't you giving these nice kids some attention?' he'd ask before getting his own guitar to play. That's when we learned to just follow J.B.'s lead."

When J.B. died (of cancer in 1983 at age 57), you made him a promise, right?

"J.B. wanted his music to live on after he died. I made a promise to him to do that. That was his wish and I kept my word."

I know it got you noticed. First, (the Chicago-based) Alligator Records signed you to their label. Then you were asked to tour. I remember you were hesitant at first.

"I sure was. I was working at a car wash at the time. I was afraid of losing my job if I took time off to tour. Back then, I wasn't Lil' Ed the musician. I was Lil' Eddie, the best buffer and waxer at the car wash. The car wash owner was named George Levy and he had to assure me I'd still have a job even after the tour."