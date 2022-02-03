Legendary musician Felder will rock and roll to a symphonic beat

At what point does a symphony concert turn into an all-out rock and roll show?

Well, that line will be crossed when the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will host an Evening with Don Felder at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A former member and a former lead guitarist of the Eagles, Felder will be performing such hits as "Hotel California" and "Victim of Love," which he co-wrote with other members of the group.

RAISING THE BAR FOR CLASSIC SO. CAL. ROCK

However, the 74-year-old musician admitted such songs will sound very differently when backed by a symphony orchestra in a concert hall.

"A symphony orchestra lifts the music up and turns it into a spectacle," Felder said.

Which isn't to say that the Eagles songbook isn't anything less than spectacular.

"I'm honored and blessed enough to have contributed to and been a part of a very talented mixture of voices, writing, guitar parts and production," Felder said of the Eagles, which he was a member for 27 years. "I'm very proud of that. Every time I hear the work we did on the radio, I go, 'Oh, you were really good!'"

Indeed, those songs will always be a part of American rock 'n roll.

"Hearing the songs played by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will bring the audience to their feet before the night is over," Felder said.

INSPIRED BY EVERY ONE FROM GLENN MILLER TO ELVIS

It might also be noted that Felder's own musical taste has been pretty eclectic.

The son of a laborer, he grew up in Gainesville, Florida.

"My dad never had much money and we grew up dirt-poor in the '50s," Felder said. "But dad always had the radio on and he'd fill the house with the sounds of Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey.

"Those big band guys as well as jazz musicians like Miles Davis were how me and my dad bonded with one another," he continued.

A MUSICAL LIFE BEGINS

This changed after Felder saw Elvis Presley on "The Ed Sullivan Show." The impressionable 10-year-old reportedly acquired his first guitar from a friend in exchange for a handful of cherry bombs.

"I started my first band when I was 13 years old," Felder, a self-taught musician, said. "I never looked back."

A 'GIRLY-LOOKING GUITAR' MADE HISTORY

In fact, he acquired the nickname "Fingers" because of his ability to master everything from an acoustic, electric, single-neck or double-neck guitar.

"I actually developed 'Hotel California' on several studio guitars," Felder remembered. "When we were rehearsing for our 'Hotel California' tour, I had no idea how to play the song in front of an audience, since it was recorded with multiple guitars, all with different sounds."

Thinking quickly, he sent a guitar tech to a nearby guitar store.

"I told the guitar tech to buy a double-neck with a 12-string and a six-string on it," Felder said. "My dad had taught me how to solder things together when I was a kid. I took a drill, drilled a hole at the top of it, wired it together and created what was essentially two separate guitars."

Years later, Felder's distinctive "Hotel California" guitar is considered a work of art ... literally.

It was part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Play It Loud" exhibit that also displayed instruments used by such legends as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

Despite being in such good company, Felder admitted he was never happy with the guitar.

"The guitar tech brought back a white, girly-looking guitar," Felder said with a chuckle. "Why couldn't he have brought back a cool red guitar or black guitar? The guitar sounded fine, but I thought a white guitar was a bit girly for a rock and roll song."

AMERICAN ROCK FROM A LEGEND

Since leaving the Eagles, Felder has been a successful solo artist and, with 2008's "Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles," a best-selling author.

In 2019, he released a studio album called "American Rock 'n' Roll" with the help of such A-List friends as Sammy Hagar, Richie Sambora, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton, among others.

"That was so much fun since you can tell how distinctive everybody's playing was," Felder said. "When you invited Slash, you let Slash be Slash. The same is true for Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton and anybody else."

It is especially true for somebody as distinctive as "Fingers" Felder.

"Songs like 'Hotel California' have taken on a life of their own," he said. "For many people, it represents a special time or place. If you're new to the music, it still seems timely."

And it will become much more majestic when Felder plays it with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

"You may start the night off at a symphony concert," he said. "By the time you leave, it will feel like a rock show."

