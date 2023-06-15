For nine Fridays this summer, audiences will hear some of the finest local singer-songwriters as well as an eclectic mix of musicians from across the country.

But don’t worry about getting the best seat in the house. All you’ll need to do is bring in a lawn chair. Or better yet, park yourself down on the grass and get ready to groove.

That’s because the Downtown Live Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to the front lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., with a 7 p.m. Friday performance by the bluesy Kris Lager Band.

“This will be the 18th time we’ve have an outdoor music series in downtown Sioux City over the past 19 years,” promoter Brent Stockton said. “We’ll just try to forget the year we had to skip due to COVID.”

The series began its life as “Thursdays at the Promenade,” when concerts were performed near the Roth Fountain, which is located outside the Promenade 14 Cinema, 924 Fourth St.

“(Beef Products Inc. cofounder) Regina Roth was and is one of our major supporters,” Stockton explained. “It just made sense for us to set up shop around the fountain dedicated in her honor.”

Road construction forced them to move the weekly concert series down a few blocks.

“We’ve been outside of the Public Museum for the past five or six years,” Stockton said. “It turned out to be a better fit for us.”

Indeed, with a stage set up on the closed-off street, audiences can either relax on the grass by the Museum or sit in the shade of the Ho-Chunk Centre, which is located across the street.

According to Stockton, concerts can attract as many as 500 to 600 people on a regular basis.

“It really helped us out when we switched it from a Thursday night event to Friday nights,” he noted. “Now, people consider Downtown Live as being their unofficial start of the weekend.”

In large part, that’s due to the gently eccentric lineup of acts which Downtown Live attracts each year.

For instance, audiences will get a taste of Midwest Americana from the Omaha-based Matt Cox & The Marauders (June 23), Chicago-style blues from John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band (July 7), sweet and sexy jazz from Minneapolis’ Joyann Parker (July 14), southern bluegrass from Songs from the Road (July 28), blistering guitar virtuoso Toronzo Cannon (Aug. 4) as well as the three-part harmony made by Good Morning Bedlam, who will close out the season on Aug. 18.

Stockton is especially keen on Aug. 11’s concert, which will be headlined by Sioux City-based alt-rockers GhostCat.

“We used to book local bands as headliners on a regular basis,” he said, “but hadn’t done that for a while.”

However, GhostCat – comprised of Alex Erwin (guitar/lead vocals), Josh Lee (guitar), Cody Garwood (bass), Josh Garwood (keys) and Steve Skog (drums) – have acquired a rabid fanbase in its nearly decade-long existence.

Stockton is also pleased to present the Brooklyn-based Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band (July 21).

“The lead singer is from West Africa, grew up in Nigeria and performs Afropop at major music festivals around the U.S.,” Stockton said. “He and his band are amazing.”

In case you were wondering, Afropop is a mix of genres like hip-hop, funk, R & B, jazz, dancehall and reggae.

Which, Stockton said, is not drastically different than American roots music.

“While our shows might seem pretty diverse, audiences won’t anything too jarring,” he said. “You won’t be seeing a rap act followed by a country act, for instance.”

What you will see is music accompanied by refreshment stands as well as a food truck or two.

“People have so many options for their entertainment dollar,” Stockton said. “We like being a one-stop outlet when it comes to music.”

To that end, Downtown Live remains very easy on one’s pocketbook.

“Seeing a Grammy Award-nominated blues icon like John Primer will usually set a person back $40 or so,” Stockton said. “At Downtown Live, it will only cost $3 to see a full-length show.”

This is because Downtown Live – and Sioux City in general – has a good reputation for music.

“I know of similar concert series in larger communities that have struggled to stay relevant,” Stockton said. “Sioux City, due to its size, has achieved a happy medium of being neither too big nor too small for quality live entertainment.”

Which makes Stockton happy when bringing more excitement in the downtown district.

“There is something really nice about hearing music playing outside in the summertime,” he said. “It always puts a smile on your face.”