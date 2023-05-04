Growing up near Boston in the 1970s, Michael Bluestein began studying classical piano at age 9 while developing a lifelong love of jazz, exemplified by musicians like Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson and Herbie Hancock.

After graduating from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, he relocated to the West Coast and became a much-in-demand keyboardist for such musical A-Listers as Stevie Nicks and Boz Scaggs.

The busy Bluestein also served a stint in the house band for ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

However, his career went into high gear after he was hired to be a part of the legendary arena rock band Foreigner.

"My friend Paul Mirkovich (musical director for TV's 'The Voice') had been doing studio work for Foreigner but the band wanted to go back on the road," Bluestein explained. "Due to other commitments, Paul couldn't go on tour. I auditioned for the group, landed the gig and it has been my life for the past 15 years."

With Bluestein on keyboards, Foreigner will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., on Saturday, May 11, as the season opener for the annual Battery Park outdoor summer concert series. Heavy metalists Night Ranger will be the opening act.

Foreigner, formed in 1976 by guitarist Mick Jones, vocalist Lou Gramm and the late multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, has been hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

Responsible for such enduring anthems as "Hot Blooded," "Cold as Ice" and "Juke Box Hero," Foreigner has had 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

Indeed, their catalog of songs has made Foreigner one of the Top 40 Musical Artists of All Time, according to Business Insider Magazine.

Even though the band has seen a number of personnel changes over the years, Foreigner's distinctive style of power pop rock remains the same.

"When I look into the audience, I see people who have been fans of Foreigner since the '70s and '80s," Bluestein said. "But I also see people who became Foreigner fans because of their parents or, maybe, because of the parents.

"No matter their age, we want our audiences to hear their favorite songs the way they first heard it," he continued.

In Bluestein's case, he remembers first hearing Foreigner on the radio.

"As a young man, I loved jazz," he said. "But groups like Foreigner made me also fall in love with a bluesier, more soulful sound."

Bluestein is quick to give props to the songwriting prowess of Foreigner's founding fathers.

"If you listen to 'Urgent' or 'Waiting For a Girl Like You' or 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' they are exceptionally well-crafted songs that sound timeless, not dated," he said.

This makes creating a concert playlist a bit of a challenge.

"You can call it an embarrassment of riches, but we have too many hit songs," Bluestein said with a chuckle. "We can't possibly squeeze every Foreigner hit into a single concert."

Yet Bluestein is known to play a few "unplugged" acoustic versions of Foreigner songs during a podcast he hosts with fellow band member Bruce Watson.

"During the pandemic, Bruce and I started a craft beer podcast and YouTube channel called 'Very Important Beer' or 'VIB' for short," he said. "We had so much fun, we've kept it going by visiting different breweries along our tour route."

Soon Bluestein's itinerary will become much busier since Foreigner recently announced its historic farewell tour which will kick off in July, with concerts, both domestic and overseas, to continue through the end of 2024.

"Perhaps because we have so many new members, Foreigner has a different energy these days," Bluestein said. "But we've also been fortunate enough to have past members like Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood come back into the fold on occasion."

That mix of the old and the new will continue on Foreigner's farewell tour.

"Playing songs which originated which originated with Lou or with Mick Jones immediately elevates it," Bluestein explained. "We have to bring our A-Game to catch up with them."

Indeed, Foreigner will always bring back memories for both the musicians and for its audience.

"To a lot of people, Foreigner represents their high school years," Bluestein said. "Whether you were in high school 50 years ago, 25 years ago, or today, the music remains as good as timeless as ever."

