After five years of playing the blues in Sioux City, the Emily Johnson Band has decided to disband.
Formed in 2013 by vocalist Emily Johnson and guitarist Mitch Martin, the Emily Johnson Band played renditions of soul and blues classics to audiences around Siouxland.
“John Glaza contacted us and asked us to put together a band for a one-off show,” said Martin. “The show was a tribute to the Fillmore. When people think of the Fillmore, they think of the Grateful Dead or Jefferson Airplane. We went a different route and dug into some Aretha Franklin and a lot of the old soul stuff. We got a horn section and a Hammond B3, and we just fell in love with it. The crowd response was awesome, so we just kept the band going.”
With nine band members, each having busy schedules, it became increasingly difficult to find the time to rehearse and play shows.
“I feel that the band has lived the best life it could have,” said Johnson. “Everybody is extremely busy, they all have their own projects. There are scheduling struggles when you are working with a band as large as ours, and I think everyone is ready to branch out and try different things, myself included. I’d like to see what else I can do instead of just EJB.”
Martin also feels it is time to let the band go, but he's proud to have played with the band for the last five years.
“The music scene in Sioux City is great, but most bands have a shelf-life of two to three years, we made it five and I consider that a win,” said Martin. “It was just time. We had a good run and I think it’s time for all of us to do something different.”
Deciding to end something as personal as a band, Johnson and Martin reflected on some of the good times and highlights of their band’s career.
“Playing on the main stage at Saturday in the Park this year was amazing,” said Martin. “I couldn’t have asked for a better second-to-last show. Opening for Jefferson Starship at Awesome Biker Nights, and all of the random club gigs we had were fun. It was just awesome playing for the people that enjoyed the music we were doing.”
“I never thought we’d have the opportunity to play Saturday in the Park,” said Johnson. “We are a local band that plays cover songs, and we don’t write our own music, so I didn’t think we had a chance, but we were asked to play, and I was thrilled. It was amazing. Another favorite gig was the ALS benefit we played several times at the Hard Rock.
“I loved all the times we got to travel as a band and get to know each other off the stage. Getting to know them as friends, not just bandmates, strengthened our onstage bond.”
The two founding members have appreciated the devotion of their fans who have followed the band and gone to show after show over the years.
“The reason I have so much fun doing this is because the people coming out to see us have such a great time,” Johnson said. "The band definitely feeds off that energy. It’s been an awesome ride. I just want to see it end on a positive note.”
The end of the band means other opportunities will arise for the players.
“We couldn’t have done it without the support we’ve had in the music community here in Sioux City,” said Martin. “Thanks to all the people who took the time out of their day to come see us. All I’ve ever wanted to do is play rhythm guitar in a soul band.”
For Johnson, a musical theatre major, ending the band means she can explore other genres of music and try out for shows at local theatres.
“I want to try new things,” said Johnson. “I’ve never been in any kind of a punk or metal band, I’ve never tried grunge or alternative. I think it would be fun to change it up. I also want to try out for theatrical shows, see if I can get chorus roles and work my way up from there.”
The last chance to see The Emily Johnson Band will be Sept. 22 at The Marquee as it plays its farewell show.
“Plan on the last show to be an awesome night,” said Johnson. “Be ready to dance and have a great time with us for our final performance.”