Marquee segues to streaming performances to help musicians

Martin said that the next performances would be with bands lined up before the closures. Martin said after they announced that they would be using Facebook Live for concerts, many bands started to contact him about being added to the series. He said that they are finding ways to include as many bands as possible.

“We are scheduling for days that line up with each band’s schedule,” Martin said. “Currently, its been Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.”

Martin said that they are continually booking more bands and artists for the online concert series.

“We will continue these live-streaming performances for as long as we are forced to be closed,” Martin said. “We wish for everyone to be safe and do not want to rush to anything that may put people in danger. In the meantime, we will bring live music to everyone’s living room and hopefully lift some spirits in these unprecedented times.”

They will announce the bands through Facebook, along with dates and times for the performances: facebook.com/themarqueelive/.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.