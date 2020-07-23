Mat D. signs recording contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A regular on the Siouxland music scene has just signed a recording contract.

Mathew deRiso, better known as singer/songwriter Mat D., was signed to the Denver-based indie record label Crazy Poet Records, and he said it was very unexpected.

DeRiso said when he got the initial offer, he was floored. He said they reached out because his producer sent some raw acoustic and vocal tracks to the label.

“From there, it just sort of happened,” deRiso said. “I was not seeking or pursuing a publishing, label or record deal. I’ve done things independently for so long I just didn’t ever think this would really happen.”

DeRiso said the great thing about Crazy Poet is that he still has complete creative control, so there’s no break in his songwriting and production process.

DeRiso said Crazy Poet has been incredibly supportive in what he’s doing and wants nothing more than to him brought more into the limelight.

“This is a great opportunity to get my music in front of a new audience and keep things relevant,” deRiso said. “I think this is the beginning of something very cool.”