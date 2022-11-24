Matthew Nelson reflects on being a third generation teen idol and becoming a part-time Iowan

As the twin sons of rock legend Rick Nelson and the grandsons of TV's Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, you'd think Matthew and Gunnar Nelson would be the ultimate Southern Californians who spend Christmas on the beach, right?

Not according to Matthew Nelson, who said the brothers spent their childhood in ski country while growing up. Nowadays, they call Tennessee home.

"Actually, I spend a lot of time in Northeast Iowa because my wife grew up in the little town of Waukon," he said. "Whenever we're there, I'm a regular at the Casey's Convenience Store because they serve the best breakfast pizza in America."

Well, that's a pretty strong recommendation coming from the third generation of the show biz-minded Nelson family.

Here's one more Hawkeye State-related you may not know. Harriet Nelson (nee Peggy Lou Snyder) was born in Des Moines 113 years ago.

"So this California boy does have a bit of Iowa in me," Matthew said with a sense of pride.

Both Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will bring their "Christmas with the Nelsons" multimedia show to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

The multimedia aspect occurs when the two brothers find themselves in a Christmas episode of "Adventures of Qzzie & Harriet," the long-running TV sitcom that starred their grandparents and turned their dad as well as their Uncle David into teen idols.

"Audiences always thought of Ozzie as being the ultimate dad but he was so much more than that," Matthew explained. "In reality, Ozzie was his show's producer and director in addition to writing many of the scripts."

Since Ozzie began his career as a bandleader in the swing era, he knew music.

"When rock and roll became popular, Ricky became one of the genre's biggest stars," Matthew said. "He was as big as Elvis."

With such hits as "Hello Mary Lou" and "It's Late" having their first airing on the "Ozzie & Harriet" show, the sitcom introduced music videos to TV a good 20 years before MTV hit the airwaves.

Music must run deep in the family because Matthew and Gunnar achieved pop stardom as Nelson, which had a No. 1 song "(Can't Live Without Your) Love and Affection" in 1992.

In fact, the brothers' new "A Nelson Family Christmas" album was just released in early November.

"Every time Gunnar and I perform, we'll get fans of our grandparents, fans of our dads as well as fans who grew up listening to our music," Matthew said. "We are the third generation of the Nelson family in music plus we have three generations of fans."

So, will there be a fourth generation of Nelson entering the music world?

"Well, I do have a 7-year-old son who is also named Ozzie," Matthew said. "He's already a pretty good drummer, so you never know."