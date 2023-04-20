Caden Schulte is a true child of the 1970s.

Which is remarkable since the Sioux City native is only 21.

"I grew up listening to the Eagles, Billy Joel and Journey," Schulte, a Morningside University mass communications and business administration senior, explained. "They wrote and sang songs that told a story."

Such vintage artists are a regular feature on the radio show he hosts for Morningside's student-run KMSC Fusion 93 F.M.

And don't be surprised if these "Time-Life Songs of the '70s" musical mainstays also turn up in heavy rotation when KMSC (along with nearly 150 stations across the United States) participates in the eighth annual College Radio Vinylthon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organized by the College Radio Foundation, the all-vinyl weekend is designed to remind audiences that college radio still plays music not heard anywhere else.

"Unlike other radio stations which have a deliberate playlist, KMSC plays all genres of music, all the time," Schulte, who is also the station manager, said.

During Schulte's Vinylthon shift, should we expect a steady diet of "Hotel California," "Piano Man" and "Don't Stop Believing"?

"I also like Jim Croce, Van Halen and Tony Orlando & Dawn," he said, shifting through some vinyl 33s.

Yikes, "Dad Rock" alert!

"I actually don't mind my music being called 'Dad Rock,'" Schulte said. "It just shows that the songs remain relevant years later."

Like most people, he said his musical tastes originated at home.

"I'd listened to what my family listened to," Schulte said. "That turned out to be older songs."

After acquiring his own appetite for AARP-approved artists, he began seeking them out on Spotify and other digital media sites.

Then, Schulte wanted to hear his favorite singers on vinyl.

"Most people who heard '70s music back in the day, heard it on vinyl and, years later, remastered in digital form," he noted. "I was the opposite. I heard them digitally and, now, prefer them on vinyl."

"There's a warmth to the sound of a vinyl record that can't be copied digitally," Schulte added. "Plus it is more fun to play a record on a turntable than hearing it on your phone."

Bet Schulte was able to acquire plenty of "Dad Rock" relic vinyl from his own dad, right? Well, maybe not.

"My dad lost track of all of his old records," he said, shaking his head. "Vinyl went out of favor for decades. It's only been within the past 10 years or so that it has come back in a big way."

Since then, Schulte has been scouring secondhand stores for vintage sounds while, occasionally, splurging on something special.

"You can find some really good bargains if you know where to look," he said.

Indeed, Schulte was able to pick up a copy of "The Stranger," which was Billy Joel's fifth studio album.

"I've heard Billy Joel perform 'Vienna' a number of times," he said. "Somehow, hearing (Joel) doing it on vinyl made the music much more personal."

In addition, Schulte purchased the Joe Jackson's classic "Is She Really Going Out With Him?"

"Now, there's a song that was released 45 years ago but it sounds contemporary today," he said.

Schulte did end up buying a vinyl reissue, featuring the greatest hits of the British supergroup Asia.

"Old vinyl can be reasonably priced," he said. "New vinyl tends to be expensive."

It's worth it, Schulte said, when the vinyl comes with an album cover and the the songs follow a certain theme.

"Today's bands produce singles because they don't think anybody wants to buy an entire album anymore," he explained. "That's too bad because musicians used to make albums where each cut was important and every song tied in with the other."

However, don't expect Vinylthon to be quite so cohesive. Be prepared for any type of music to be played, from kitschy novelty songs or some holiday classics.

"We encourage people to share their vinyl records with us," Schulte said. "Sometimes, the only vinyl albums that were kept were Christmas tunes."

"The final hour of last year's Vinylthon was dedicated to holiday music," he said with a smile. "We celebrated Christmas in April."

This year's Vinylthon will likely be just as quirky.

It will also be Schulte's last one at KMSC. He is slated to graduate in May.

"I've always loved music but Morningside has taught me to appreciate radio," he said. "Even though I'll be going into computer sales after graduation, college is where I learned to be both a leader and an effective communicator."

Schulte said he'll start work at North Sioux City's Sterling Computers following a family trip to Las Vegas.

"We're hoping to get tickets to see Barry Manilow," he said.