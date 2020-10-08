Musician Dane Louis to rock out at The Marquee

A worldwide pandemic can be hell when you're booking music gigs.

When it comes to freeing up time to write songs? Well, Dane Louis isn't willing to call COVID-19 "heavenly," but the Sioux City-based country singer-songwriter has more than enough material for a new album, slated to be released in November.

"Well, if you can't play music, you might as well write music," he said with a sigh.

Actually, Louis has been doing plenty of both. He, along with his three-member band, has spent the summer playing outdoor concerts and street fairs.

In addition, he staged a series of acoustic shows with an additional musician in tow.

At 9 p.m. Friday, Louis and his entire band will be playing inside The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

"(Marquee owners) Mitch (Martin) and Kelly (Quinn) are strict when it comes to social distancing and proper guidelines, so it should be a safe show," Louis explained. "Still, it will be fun to do an indoor show where all four of us are on the same stage."

It may feel a but like 2019. That was when Louis and his crew opened for such A-Listers as Tracy Byrd, Tyler Rich, Ashley McBride, Billy Currington, Koe Wetzel and Joe Diffie at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel + Casino.