New Sioux City Symphony executive director reflects on a return to live concerts

Standing center stage at the Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, Richard Steinbach was likely on the same spot that legendary performers such as John Barrymore, Fred Astaire and Katherine Hepburn once stood.
Certainly, Steinbach -- a concert pianist who has performed around the world -- is no stranger to the Orpheum.
"I've played at Carnegie Hall, but it cannot compare to the Orpheum," he said, looking out into the empty auditorium. "There are very few places that can compare to the Orpheum's acoustics, history or beauty."
Named executive director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) following a more than 40-year career as professor of music at Briar Cliff University, Steinbach beamed when talking about "Symphonic Strings" -- a concert, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday -- which will mark the symphony's first concert, in front of a live audience at the 528 Pierce St. theater in more than a year.
"After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic for so long, it is time to bring back music," he said with a smile. "It is important to the musicians and it is important to the community."
Indeed, SCSO has been entertaining audiences for more than a century, though Steinbach quickly acknowledged that this -- the symphony's 105th season -- was "a season like no other," for good reasons as well as for unforeseeable reasons.
'A SEASON LIKE NO OTHER'
As with most public activities, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's slate of 2019 - 2020 concerts was curtailed when Gov. Kim Reynolds placed restrictions on social gatherings, last March, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
In a similar predicament as other fine arts organizations, SCSO had to adapt changes.
This included making the decision to plan for a 2020 - 2021 season in the first place.
"Our symphony is lucky that we will have a season this year," conductor Ryan Haskins told the Weekender in December 2020. "Other orchestras have decided to wait the season out."
Specifically, the symphony began its season with "Christmas with the Symphony" -- a Dec. 20th performance that took place, sans live audience, at the Orpheum.
Instead, the show -- which included a "Holiday Jam" with the multi-piece Hegg Brothers Band -- was telecast on KTIV-TV as well as on SCSO.LIVE, the symphony's new online streaming system.
THE SYMPHONY EXPERIENCE IN A DIGITAL AGE
Through matching grants from The Gilchrist Foundation and The Kind World Foundation, SCSO.LIVE also allowed symphony fans to see concerts from the comfort of their homes, anytime and from anywhere around the world.
Not only that, SCSO.LIVE also gave audiences a chance to view exclusive programming which will only be online.
For instance, "Beethoven 250" -- a three-part chamber series tracing the life and works of Ludwig van Beethoven -- in addition to virtual programs on string quintets, wind quintets and the works of pioneering female composers are part of SCSO.LIVE.
So will behind-the-scenes footage of the symphony, Steinbach said.
"They were in the works before the pandemic," he explained. "COVID-19 just made this move more necessary."
Ever since the symphony was founded, it was designed to bring musical excellence to many diverse communities in relevant and accessible ways.
That means bringing educational programming to students throughout Siouxland and around the country.
A CHALLENGING NEW CAREER FOR A VETERAN MUSICIAN
This is especially important to longtime educator like Steinbach.
A Briar Cliff University music professor since 1980, Steinbach was looking for a new challenge when he accepted the position of SCSO's executive director.
"I am very happy to be a part of the symphony organization," he said. "It is an exciting time to be here."
SLATE OF IN-PERSON PROGRAMMING, WITH SOMETHING FOR ALL TASTES
It has also been a challenging time, though Steinbach is pleased with SCSO's slate of in-person concerts, that will begin with Saturday's "Symphonic Strings."
A show dedicated to the symphony's string section, the program will feature music by composers like Grieg, Hanson, Grainger and Vaughan Williams. Also slated is a touching musical memorial on the Orpheum's Mighty Wurlitzer Organ by Carrie Groenewold, associate professor of church music and organ at Dordt University, of Sioux Center, Iowa.
The concert season will continue with "Simple Gifts" (April 24) and end with "Glorious Brass" (June 12).
BRINGING MUSIC BACK TO SCSO FANS
According to Steinbach, a soloist or collaborative artist who has performed in concert around the United States and as far away as China, nothing can match the experience of seeing a symphony orchestra in a live setting.
"While SCSO.LIVE provide our audiences with more ways of seeing the symphony in action, it is much enjoyable in a live setting," he noted.
Due to social distancing at all Orpheum shows, tickets for "Symphony Strings" will be limited only to current SCSO season subscribers.
In additions, face masks are required for the audience. On the plus side, complimentary SCSO designer face masks (one per subscriber) will allow fans to make fashion statement.
Despite the restrictions, Stenbach is convinced audiences will come back to experience the symphony.
"Our first show will be so special," he said. "After a long year, we all deserve to have music back in our lives."