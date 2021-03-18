New Sioux City Symphony executive director reflects on a return to live concerts

Standing center stage at the Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, Richard Steinbach was likely on the same spot that legendary performers such as John Barrymore, Fred Astaire and Katherine Hepburn once stood.

Certainly, Steinbach -- a concert pianist who has performed around the world -- is no stranger to the Orpheum.

"I've played at Carnegie Hall, but it cannot compare to the Orpheum," he said, looking out into the empty auditorium. "There are very few places that can compare to the Orpheum's acoustics, history or beauty."

Named executive director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) following a more than 40-year career as professor of music at Briar Cliff University, Steinbach beamed when talking about "Symphonic Strings" -- a concert, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday -- which will mark the symphony's first concert, in front of a live audience at the 528 Pierce St. theater in more than a year.

"After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic for so long, it is time to bring back music," he said with a smile. "It is important to the musicians and it is important to the community."