Nine things you need to know about the Avett Brothers

Will the third time be the charm for the Avett Brothers?

You see, the American folk rock group was a headliner at Saturday in the Park in 2014. Plus they'll be returning to this year's festival at Grandview Park's Bandshell on July 2.

But this will actually be the Avett's third appearance in Sioux City. They performed a concert at the Orpheum Theatre back in 2015.

That got us thinking. How much do we actually know about this group from Concord, North Carolina?

1. They're not all brothers

Let's get this straight. Scott Avett (banjo, guitar, piano, kick-drum and lead vocals) and Seth Avett (guitar, piano, hi-hat and lead vocals) are, in fact, brothers. Bandmembers Bob Crawford (double bass, violin and backing vocals) and Joe Kwon (cello, backing vocals) are not.

2. Finding 'Nemo' and losing him again

Originally, Scott and Seth Avett played in separate bands Nemo and Margo, respectively. The two brothers decided to merge in 1997, playing under the Nemo name. When did the Avett Brothers name the band after themselves? That happened around 2000.

3. Jay-Z, Run-DMC and the Avetts?

Legendary producer Rick Rubin is best known for bringing hip-hop into the mainstream. After all, the dude was the cofounder of Def Jam Recordings. While Rubin was pivotal in the careers of Jay-Z, Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys, he also produced the Avett Brothers' first major label debut "I and Love and You" in 2009.

4. Ready for their close-up

Famed moviemaker Judd Apatow ("The 40-Year-Old Virgin") is apparently a big fan of the Avetts. He used the band's "Live and Die" in his 2012 comedy "This is 40." Apatow also directed the documentary "May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers" in 2017.

5. Platters that matter

The Avetts are incredibly prolific. Their discography consists of 10 studio albums, four live albums and four LPs. In addition, Seth Avett has released four solo albums under the name Timothy Seth Avett as Darling. He's even teamed up with singer Jessica Lea Mayfield to record an album of covers featuring the works of the late songwriter (and Omaha native) Elliott Smith.

6. Getting personal with the Avetts

Seth Avett is married to actress Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter") while Scott Avett paints in free times. He even has his art gallery in Concord, North Carolina.

7. Isn't it romantic?

The music and lyrics of the Avetts were referenced throughout "Slammed," a 2012 New York Times best-selling book by romance novelist Colleen Hoover.

8. From the concert stage to the theatrical stage

"Swept Away: A New Musical" -- featuring songs from various Avett Brothers albums -- premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, in Berkeley, California, in 2022.

9. The Avetts remain hometown boys

The Avett Brothers still live in their hometown of Concord. In fact, they live right down the road from one another. Making it ever cozier, mom and dad are just a few miles away.

