Puddle of Mudd's Scantlin reflects on staying busy during COVID, getting banned from Graceland

No cigarettes, no drinking and no drugs.

That's been Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin's mantra.

Not only is the veteran rocker trying to turn over a new leaf, he is also trying to preserve his voice.

"You gotta save your voice," Scantlin explained. "The worst thing for you to do is to suck when you're on stage. Protect your voice and, then, you won't suck."

That wisdom comes after a more-than-30-year career as a rock and roller.

Formed in 1991, the multiplatinum-selling band Puddle of Mudd has sold more than seven million albums worldwide. The post-grunge group has had such chart-topping hits as "Blurry," "She Hates Me," "Psycho," "Famous," "Drift and Die" and "Control."

The band's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist since its inception, Scantlin is also Puddle of Mudd's only consistent member through the years.

Scantlin and bandmates Dave Moreno, Matt Fuller and Michael John Adams are coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. for a live concert at 8 p.m. June 3.

However, Scantlin acknowledged it has been quite a ride for the group he formed in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Actually, I straddled the fence since Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas are so closed," he said. "Both cities are on the Missouri River."

Indeed, that is how Puddle of Mudd got its distinctive name.

"Our rehearsal space was damaged when the Missouri flooded," Scantlin explained.

Obviously, mud wasn't a hindrance to Scantlin, who was obsessed with the music he heard on the radio.

"Radio was life, man," he said. "Radio was life."

Perhaps, it isn't surprising that Scantlin was initially drawn to bands like Foghat and Led Zeppelin.

Believe it or not, he was enamored by such unlikely performers as Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline and John Denver.

"My musical tastes have always been pretty broad," Scantlin allowed. "I also listened to Madonna, Michael Jackson and, even, Barry Manilow."

Yet it was old school hip-hop that first captured his imagination.

"By the time I turned 9, I was breakdancing," Scantlin remembered. "I've been a performer ever since."

But it wasn't Scantlin's ability to pop and lock that caught the attention of Fred Durst. It was Puddle of Mudd's hard-rocking sound that attracted the Limp Bizkit lead singer.

How Durst first discovered the band's music is, of course, the stuff of legends.

Armed with a fake backstage pass, Scantlin snuck his band's demo into the hands of a Limp Bizkit security guard. Less than a year later, Puddle of Mudd's debut album "Come Clean" was released on Durst's own record label.

And there you have a little bit of rock and roll history, Puddle of Mudd-style.

Want some more history? Well, there was the time when Scantlin took an unexpected dip into Elvis Presley's swimming pool.

"We were just being dumb little rock stars," Scantlin said, adding that the 2007 stunt led him to be banned from the late singer's estate for life.

Thankfully, his life has been less chaotic after addiction issues.

In fact, 2019's "Welcome to Galvania" -- Puddle of Mudd's first album in a decade -- allowed Scantlin to embrace his music with sobriety.

"I've always been a songwriter," he explained. "When I was working on 'Welcome to Galvania,' I could really focus on creating amazing music."

The new album also gut Puddle of Mudd back on the road ... for a while, at least.

"We were in the middle of a tour when COVID hit and closed everything down," Scantlin said.

Unlike other musicians, Scantlin said there was an unexpected up side to the pandemic.

"When you're on the road, it's hard to write songs," he maintained. "During the lockdown, I did nothing but write new material. The pandemic may be bad but it got my creative juices flowing."

Which is exactly what Scantlin wants at this point in his career.

"Nowadays, I see so many of the faces who've been following Puddle of Mudd since our very beginning," he said. "I'm also seeing that these fans are also bringing their kids with them."

"You know you've made it when you're playing for multiple generations of fans," Scantlin added. "That's really cool."

