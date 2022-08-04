Rapper and singer C-Note Bankin is looking for a 'Ginuwine' big break

With shiny-new grills on his teeth plus plenty of bling, C-Note Bankin (AKA Charlie Franklin III) can't help but look like a million bucks.

Accessorizing his ensemble with two oversized money belts -- containing 15 100-hundred dollar bills -- certainly doesn't hurt with the over-the-top aesthetic.

"What would C-Note Bankin be without plenty of C-Notes?" the Sioux City-based rapper asked with a smile.

You see, 2022 has, so far, been shaping up as a banner year for C-Note Bankin.

This summer, he released a hot new video "LO$T $OULS" garnering plenty of attention and performed a set (along with fellow rapper MIL) on Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, C-Note Bankin will share the stage with nationally known hip-hop star T-Rell at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

But the big news will occur on Aug. 26, when he opens for R&B legend Ginuwine ("Pony," "Same Old G," "Differences") for an 8 p.m. show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

Which isn't too shabby for C-Note Bankin, who began singing in church.

"When I was a kid in Arkansas, my mom took me and my brothers to church," he remembered. "That's where we fell in love with performing."

Subsequently, his family formed an R&B singing group called Dynasty when C-Note Bankin was still in school.

"I was all about the music," he said. "When I wasn't singing with my brothers, I was in choirs or the school musical."

As he got older, C-Note Bankin began turning to rap.

"I love reading and I loved the way that words sound together," he explained. "I discovered I could rap as well as I could sing."

Indeed, C-Note Bankin said he was inspired by such hip-hop icons as Nipsey Hustle and Nas.

"Nas, especially, is a storyteller, first and foremost," C-Note Bankin said. "He creates a world and lets you in it."

Which is exactly what C-Note Bankin wants to do with his music.

Acknowledging that he is a singer as much as a rapper, C-Note Bankin said this dual skill set separate him from the pack.

"Most guys can only rap but I can rap and sing," he said, noting that the Ginuwine show will include no rap.

As with rap, C-Note Bankin was influenced by some heavyweight singers and musicians.

"Man, I can talk all day about the people who inspired me," he said, choosing a few favorites. "Guys like Brian McKnight and Usher and, of course, there was only one Michael Jackson."

Yet, C-Note Bankin fully admitted that there is plenty of business when it comes to show business.

By day, he sells cars at Rick Collins Toyota. By night, he collaborates with local businesses on a series of C-Note Bankin-inspired products.

So far, he and the Sioux City-based Sarffy Hot Sauce Company have created an All Day Hot Sauce.

"I love hot sauces but I wanted to create one that won't punish me," C-Note Bankin explained. "I can use my All Day Sauce in the morning with my eggs, for dinner on my steaks and anything in between."

C-Note Bankin's affection for sour beers led him to a collaboration with Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow.

A kettle sour with a key lime puree, vanilla and milk, C-Note Bankin's Key Lime Pie Sioux City Sour is available in cans as well as on tap at Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St.

Always brimming with ideas, C-Note Bankin also teases a possible future collaboration with Marto Brewing Co.

"I like working with (Marto brewer) Erik Martin," he said. "I think our collaboration will be both a bit fruity as well as sour."

Taking a deep breath, C-Note Bankin knows this year has been momentous.

"I've known music was my passion," he said. "That was something I discovered in church as a kid. It is something that I've ben working on ever since."

However, C-Note Bankin also wants to give back to the community.

"I love doing things to youth organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club," he said. "I'd like to do a special concert while encouraging them to start dreaming and to dream big."

Who knows? There may be a budding young talent who will be looking up to C-Note Bankin the same way he did to Nas or Brian McKnight.

"That would be so cool," he said with a big smile. "I gotta keep dreaming and you gotta keep giving something back."