Rick Gorbette is one of the most important players at Saturday in the Park, yet the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based man doesn’t sing nor is he ever a backstage presence at Grandview Park’s Bandshell.

Instead, Gorbette is the president of Event Resources Presents, Inc., which is the talent booking agency that SITP has been using since 2008.

If you’ve ever wondered how Saturday in the Park landed A-Listers like Aretha Franklin, Santana or this year’s headliners, Earth, Wind & Fire, it is become of the behind-the-scenes maneuvering of Gorbette and his son Eli, who works as the company’s vice president of talent buying.

To learn how the business works, we talked with Rick. Here are the excerpts:

How does a person get into the business of booking talent?

“In my case, it started when I was in college. I started booking shows on my college campus, proved to have an affinity for it and worked in higher education for a number of years. When I decided to go into business for myself, I began servicing campus arenas, music festivals and community-based special events.”

What led you to connect with Saturday in the Park?

“I connected with (SITP’s) Dave Bernstein through a mutual colleague by the name of Mike Bobeldyk. Mike is now the director of student life at the University of Northern Iowa but he had previously done some work for SITP. The festival was struggling to secure a headliner in 2008 and I was asked to lend a helping hand.”

Wasn’t that the year when Phil Lesh and Friends played the main stage?

“Yes and Phil Lesh, being the former bass player for the Grateful Dead, proved to be the perfect booking. If there is a formula behind who plays SITP, it will be a legacy act who will be the headliner as well as younger, emerging talents who will be in the opening slots.”

I understand booking talent for festivals is becoming increasingly difficult.

“It can be. We’re competing with Europe that also has a pretty active summer festival season. First, we look at acts who are actively promoting an album. Then, we look at who will be in the Midwest around the time of SITP. Since our festival overlaps with Milwaukee’s Summerfest, we’ll get acts who may want to pick up another gig while in this part of the country.”

That’s called routing, right? Is Sioux City a tough community for routing?

“Well, Sioux City isn’t as routing-friendly as say, Sioux Falls, Omaha and Lincoln. This is because Sioux City isn’t as robust a ticket-buying community as the others. Certain acts – like country artists – do well, while others don’t. The bottom line is that hard rock will not always be the best, most consistent draw for any community. The Orpheum is struggling because it is trying to please everyone, instead of finding a specific niche. When you’re competing in a marketplace where fewer and fewer dollars are spent on entertainment, you gotta find a niche.”

This hasn’t been the case for SITP, has it?

“No it hasn’t. Saturday in the Park is a free festival that brings in audiences from around the Midwest. There aren’t many festivals where you can see legacy acts as well as new talent on the cusp of fame for free. SITP has found its following and it works, year after year.”