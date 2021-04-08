Second generation rockers creating a musical legacy of their own

Recording "Bless Your Heart" -- their second album -- at the historic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio wasn't too intimidating to The Allman Betts Band vocalist and guitarist Duane Betts.

But it did make him want to raise his game.

"We had already recorded our first album (2019's 'Down to the River') at Muscle Shoals, so it was familiar to us," Betts explained. "Having said that, the place was important to music history, it was literally a museum during the day."

You have to remember the Sheffield, Alabama recording studio had previously hosted such A-Listers as Aretha Franklin, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

FOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF ROCK AND ROLL ROYALS

However, Betts' musical partner, guitarist-singer Devon Allman enjoyed the fact that he was recording in the same studio where Mick Jagger had laid down the track for "Wild Horses" nearly 50 years before.

"I imagined I was in the same spot that Mick once stood," Allman said. "That was a really cool feeling."

Allman, the son of the late Gregg Allman from the legendary Allman Brothers Band, was accustomed to stepping into some very big shoes.