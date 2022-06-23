Service techs by trade, Servant Shop to open at Saturday in the Park

Jason Lindberg doesn't mind it if you know he's a fan boy when it comes to Buddy Guy.

"Buddy's the man," he said at a table, inside Hardline Coffee Co. on a Friday morning. "Buddy's an absolute legend."

The 85-year-old Guy has influenced a generation of guitarists like Keith Richards, Gary Clark Jr. and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

If truth be told, Guy -- an eight-time Grammy Award winner -- has also influenced Lindberg, who is part of Servant Shop, the blues rock duo which will open this year's Saturday in the Park on July 2.

"We'll open the show around noon and Buddy will be on later that night," Lindberg said. "Just being on the same bill as Buddy Guy really blows my mind."

Servant Shop, which Lindberg helped to found with drummer Corey Freese in 2015, has played gigs in Sioux City, Omaha and everyplace in between.

"We're a high-energy blues rock duo who creates a lot of noise," Lindberg said, describing Servant Shop's style. "There may be only two of us but we create a wall of sound."

Growing up in rural Nebraska, Lindberg said he was initially drawn to rockers like Stone Temple Pilots and Red Hot Chili Peppers before developing an appreciation for a bluesier sound.

Freese, on the other hand, enjoyed a more eclectic mix of artists.

"When I was younger, I was into rap and hip-hop," he explained. "But I also loved Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison."

While Lindberg is a veteran of previous bands, Freese has only been a member of Servant Shop.

"I call Jason my rock and roll Sherpa because he's taught me everything I know about performing," he said with a laugh.

Apparently, Lindberg is a man of many talents.

Indeed, both met while they were working in the service department of Scheels.

"That's where we got the name for the band," Freese explained. "If we answered the phone quickly at Scheels, service shop sounds an awful like Servant Shop."

"By the way, Corey doesn't work at Scheels anymore," Lindberg said. "But I do."

Still not too many Servant Shops -- or service shop employees -- can say they're opening for a legend like Buddy Guy.

"We're gonna have to figure out to how to take up more space," Lindberg admitted with a smile. "The Grandview Park Bandshell is a pretty big stage for just me and Corey."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.