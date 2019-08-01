Troy University baseball player Shaw Davis left his baseball career behind when he decided to pursue music, and you will get a chance to see him play his brand of blues-rock at Vangarde Arts on Aug. 2.
Along with leaving a baseball career behind, he also left behind a scholarship and now tours the country with his band, Shaw Davis & the Black Ties.
This 24-year-old's musical journey started half his life ago when he was around 12 years old and heard Jimi Hendrix for the first time.
"I just became obsessed with the music," said Davis. "It led me to a bunch of other music including blues, (Led) Zeppelin, Sabbath...all that kind of stuff. I didn't start playing guitar until I was about 15. One day I was at a friends house and I decided I wanted to start playing. I always loved the music. I started playing 'Purple Haze' by Jimi...I'm still learning to play it today."
While many musicians learn music through conventional outlets such as lessons, Davis decided not to go in that direction.
"I've never taken a lesson," he said. "I'm self-taught, but I take lessons every day by listening to people like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix...never a formal lesson."
In addition to Hendrix and Vaughan, Davis has many other musical influences to credit for his creativity and inspiration.
"I love Cream era Eric Clapton," said Davis. "All those sounds are my favorites. Current day players include Philip Sayce...he's a huge influence. Guys that live around me, like J. P. Soars and Robert Castilla. They are guys that have taught me so much. I also love bands like Rage Against the Machine...another huge influence."
Growing up in south Florida, there was no strict music scene, so Davis had a certain freedom with his music. He was able to put out original content and people people had open minds and listened. It gave him the courage to play original music consistently. He says it is a very supportive scene when it comes to the world of blues and rock.
Davis tours with a three-piece band. He plays guitar and does vocals, Bobby Van Stone plays drums and Pat Stevenson lays down the bass. Stevenson is a newer member (joining in 2017), as he replaced the original bassist, and Davis and Stone have known each other nearly their whole lives.
"Everything changed for the better when we brought Pat on board," said Davis. "We started writing and playing differently. We became a much tighter band. Everything came together. Bobby has been there from the very beginning. We grew up with each other. We went to kindergarten together...we go back a long way. We are always trying to push boundaries and come up with other sounds. We constantly throw ideas at the wall to see what sticks."
Touring across the country can be fun, but it also comes with specific challenges. Davis shared his mixed feelings about hitting the road.
"The best part is being able to share your music with many different people in many different parts of the country," he said. "Being able to connect with people in different areas of the country. That's awesome. That's what it's all about. The worst part is leaving the comfort of your home. When you get on the road, all your everyday comforts go away. Stuff like your own bed, the smell of your own house; those comforts just go away. You are traveling and playing, staying in hotels or Airbnbs...it's not always glamorous. In fact it's rarely glamorous."
Davis plans to entertain his Sioux City audience with his self-taught guitar stylings and unique brand of blues and rock. He knows the patrons of Vangarde Arts are in for a good show.
"It's a show filled with heart and soul," said the performer. "It's 100% from the heart. It will be honest, it will be true and it's going to be organic. I hope it connects. It will be high energy. Expect mistakes...it will all be out on the line."
Davis hopes his life will include being able to play music every night. Music is his true passion. It is what he lives for.
"I love it more than anything in the world," he said. "There is nothing more meaningful in the world to play the music that I play. Everybody's senses are heightened with music. My favorite thing to do is sit and play the guitar. It is everything...everything good."