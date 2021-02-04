Sioux City-based Artificial Stars looks for a return to the stage

Still, fans will be pleased Artificial Stars is continuing to walk the line between indie/pop and rock.

"I've always thought if something sounds good, it is good," Kothian said. "It didn't matter the category."

This eclecticism worked well for a rocker like Kothian as it did for Sweeney, who was influenced by hip-hop drummers, and Lebowitz, who grew up listening to such groups as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine.

"We gel together," Kothian said. "It works."

Another nice thing is the return of founding member, guitarist Neil Strub.

"As soon as we won Battle of the Bands, Neil moved out of state," Kothian said. "Although he could still play gigs, it wasn't easy. With him now back in the area, we can get back to booking gigs."

Which will be a relief to Sweeney, who considers himself the group's task master.

Or in other words, the "star dad" in Artificial Stars.

"Right now, I'm the only literal dad member in the band," Sweeney said.

It also allows Strub and Kothian the room to write new material.