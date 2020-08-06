Sioux City Conservatory is ready to go back to school

The Sioux City Conservatory of Music will reopen its doors because it's back to school time, according to Gia Emory, its founder and president.
Emory said she wanted to get the Conservatory of Music to reopen because of those who need to have engagement when playing music.
It’s not the same learning music online, and some students don’t do as well online as they do in person, she said, adding that reopening would provide that in-person aspect.
Emory said the conservatory will continue to offer online classes.
An open house Aug. 1 allowed students to see what was available and what they can expect.
While there was membership registration at the conservatory, Emory said people can register at any time.
One-on-one lessons and clubs will be back in session.
Emory said organizers tried to do their clubs online but they weren’t as productive as they would have been in person, so they are excited to bring it back. Among those is the Harmony Project, which helps veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder through the use of music.
“The other group that we have that we’re considering for this reopening is about recovery,” Emory said. “And it’s called My Music Matters.”
It’s an acoustic jam session. Emory said it’s for those who are struggling, especially struggling with the stress that people are going through for this time.
“We have an after-school group called 'after-schoolhouse rock.' When school reopens we’re planning to have that.”
All groups at the conservatory are free to the public, and all of them will be in person.
Emory said they tried to do those clubs online, but it wasn’t the same so they want to bring back these in-person clubs for people.
They have measures to maintain social distancing for these groups.
Emory said they have lots of different groups that will be spread out all over the conservatory so the public isn’t congested or confined.
At the moment clubs will have their own day, but if they go over the 10-person limit Emory said they will add more days.
Emory said they are insisting that people wear a mask while in the building.
