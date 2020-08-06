Sioux City Conservatory is ready to go back to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sioux City Conservatory of Music will reopen its doors because it's back to school time, according to Gia Emory, its founder and president.

Emory said she wanted to get the Conservatory of Music to reopen because of those who need to have engagement when playing music.

It’s not the same learning music online, and some students don’t do as well online as they do in person, she said, adding that reopening would provide that in-person aspect.

Emory said the conservatory will continue to offer online classes.

An open house Aug. 1 allowed students to see what was available and what they can expect.

While there was membership registration at the conservatory, Emory said people can register at any time.

One-on-one lessons and clubs will be back in session.

Emory said organizers tried to do their clubs online but they weren’t as productive as they would have been in person, so they are excited to bring it back. Among those is the Harmony Project, which helps veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder through the use of music.