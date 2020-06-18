Sioux City Municipal Band presses on with 101st concert season

Prichard said he's not sure what to expect for attendance this year. However, he knows that people are getting antsy and want to get out.

Prichard said that they looked into every possible safety concern when it comes to the things that could spread the virus, like the spit from horn players. Prichard said the possibility of the virus spreading from instruments was one of the concerns they touched on. He also said they also looked into any issues they would have with social distancing and how they can do smaller groups to fit into the guidelines.

Prichard said they'll make sure everyone is far enough apart and safe with their benched seating.

"We're asking the audience to stay socially distanced," Prichard said

Prichard said they choose to have a smaller band this year to help be more conscious of the safety of the audience and band.

Prichard said band members must check their temperatures regularly. He said that if a band member or anyone in their household is showing signs of the virus, then they must stay home. Band members also have to remain home if they or anyone else in their household is awaiting test results for COVID.