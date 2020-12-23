Sioux City musicians team up for acoustic concert benefiting The Warming Shelter

This one-night-only show -- which assembles an eclectic assortment of Siouxland's top musicians -- is also a fundraiser for The Warming Shelter, a temporary emergency shelter for the community's homeless population during the winter months.

However, this acoustic evening of music might be one of the first formal showcases for many area musicians since COVID-19 concerns temporarily closed down venues in mid-March.

For instance, Louis has been playing solo gigs as well as a staging indoor shows with a member or two from his band during the months since the pandemic hit.

"We were able to play outdoor concerts and street fairs during the summer," the country singer, who cited John Mellencamp and Eric Church, explained. "Since then, we've been gradually getting back into things."

Similarly, Erwin said GhostCat has utilized social media to stream shows to fans.

"It's not the same though," said Erwin, who grew up listening to both indie rock and non-indie rock (like Radiohead). "You miss a lot of energy when you're not performing in front of a live audience."

It is a sentiment shared by Grillet, a veteran musician who has been part of Sioux City "red dirt country music" scene for more than a decade.