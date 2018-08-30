Russell Bizzett, a jazz drummer born in Sioux City, has made a name for himself in the music scene over the last several decades while working to keep the heart of jazz music beating.
Even though he has played in many rock bands, Bizzett was raised in a family full of jazz musicians, where his heart resides.
The son of Ash and Dorothy May Bizzett, Russell said his Sioux City origins started on the west side of town.
“My father was a professional drummer in the band The Ink Spots, and my grandfather, Clarence Kenner, was a professional trumpet player and owner of Club 51 as well as the 711 Club on W. Seventh Street,” said Bizzett. “That is where I got my first experience playing in a club when I was 12 years old, although I started playing when I was 5. At 14 years old, when my dad had other obligations and couldn’t play, I would sub for him. I grew up playing in school bands, marching bands and drum corps. Outside of school, I’d play with my friends in little rhythm and blues bands.”
For Bizzett, the well of inspiration was deep.
“At one time, my grandfather played with the Count Basie Orchestra,” said the drummer. “When jazz musicians would come through Iowa, they would play at my grandfather’s club. I would work in that club when I was growing up, cleaning up, whatnot, and I would always be around musicians. There was a tenor saxophone player, Preston Love, who would come up from Omaha to play. He was a brilliant player. He gave me exposure to such a high level of musicianship. That is part of what got me into playing, plus I always had an interest in it.”
The rock scene was alive and well in Sioux City during the 1970s, but the jazz scene was starting to fade.
“When my grandfather closed the 711 Club, jazz sort of died in Sioux City,” said Bizzett. “There were a lot of musicians in Sioux City, mainly rock musicians. There was a time where I met and played with Tommy Bolin and George Larvick, as well as others. Roger Rothwell, a guitarist who passed away not too long ago, was kind of a mentor to us younger guys. He covered the whole spectrum of rock, jazz and world music."
After high school, Bizzett moved to New York City and was able to play with and learn from some of the greats.
“I had a chance to study with jazz drummer, Roy Haynes,” said Bizzett. “Also while in New York, (Tommy) Bolin would visit and hang out with me. When Bolin moved to Boulder, Colorado, he asked if I would move there to be in a band with him. I did that and recorded one record with him. I then moved to Los Angeles and did jazz clinics every Sunday at Billy Higgins’ club, World Stage, and got to hang out with him quite a bit before he passed away. I lived there for about 20 years, and then moved to San Diego, where I currently reside.”
Bizzett’s career has spanned decades, and he has had many opportunities to play on various shows, such as "The Tonight Show" and "The Merv Griffin Show." He has also played with such notable musicians as Jose Feliciano, Freddie Hubbard, Tom Scott, Robben Ford, Billy Preston, Carol Kay and Jimmy Smith.
Bizzett’s current mission is to keep jazz alive, which he accomplishes through teaching.
“Music still keeps me very busy,” said the drummer. “I am still playing professionally, and I freelance in different situations…whatever I get called for, including studio work, playing clubs and playing concerts. San Diego, where I have been for over 10 years, has a vibrant music scene, full of great musicians, performers, world-class teachers and students wanting to learn all kinds of music. We are currently training the next generation of jazz players, and they can really play. It gives me hope that jazz will stay alive.”
As for musicians growing up in Sioux City, Bizzett believes there are many opportunities for them to learn how to play.
“Sioux City has had such a good history of putting out some amazing musicians,” said Bizzett. “I only get to spend four or five days there when I come back for the Bolin Fest in the summer, but when I’m back I sometimes do clinics at Ron and Gia Emory’s Conservatory of Music. I believe they have some good outlets there for music education, and I would love to see kids get equipped with not just rock and roll, but the whole music language. Not every musician will be a professional, but for those who do want to go on, they have an outlet to equip themselves.”