Sioux City Symphony Orchestra goes magical with concert dedicated to Harry Potter

When Justin Freer was a young boy, growing up in Huntington Beach, California, he fell in love with two LPs that were gifts from his grandpa.

One was a recording of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5, which stirred the emotions of Freer, a budding trumpet player.

The second LP contained a performance of John Williams, conducting the Boston Pops Orchestra through a program of movie scores.

Critically-acclaimed for writing scores for such iconic motion pictures as "Jaws," "Star Wars" and "Schindler's List," Williams has become synonymous for his big screen soundtracks.

"From a very early age, how much power a musical score can add to a movie," Freer explained. "It can bring so much excitement to an action scene while providing a sucker punch to an emotional scene."

Many years later, Freer cofounded CineConcerts, a company which provides concert hall screenings of iconic movies with a live symphony orchestra performing the soundtrack that is completely synchronized to the film.

Freer has produced, curated and conducted live, full-length movie score performances for such titles as "The Godfather," "Rudy" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will performed "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," live while the 2001 film is shown at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The following is a series of questions posed to Freer regarding the concert. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and length.

I've seen all of the Harry Potter films and they all have terrific soundtracks. John Williams, right?

"You can never go wrong with a John Williams score, can you? His music lends an immersive experience to a movie. It draws you in and pulls you into the scene."

Yet many people overlook the music while focusing entirely on the action.

"I'm sure I was the same way as a kid. I grew up watching Saturday morning cartoon or movies like 'E.T. the Extra-terrestial' without being entirely conscious of the soundtrack behind every scene."

Obviously, you made the connection between movies and music early on.

"Yes, I did. I've always thought of music as being a language. It speaks to our brain and our spirit at a very early age. It communicates to us in an emotional way."

Hearing music in a concert hall is quite different than hearing it on a movie soundtrack. Why did you want to present the score of Harry Potter on a symphonic stage?

"For some people, especially kids, going to a symphony orchestra can seem intimidating. They think it's going to be too serious, too obscure or too precious to be enjoyed. A movie like 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' isn't intimidating. In fact, it is very accessible."

And it's not just kids who will enjoy the experience. I think adults will also enjoy the novelty of hearing a live symphony orchestra offering musical accompaniment to some thing on a big screen.

"You know what? It is actually a throwback to the days of silent movies. There were often musicians who provided live music to films way before the 'talkies' were invented. While this Sioux City Symphony Orchestra may seem very innovative, it is also something that may've been done 100 years ago. Everything old is new again."

