Sioux City Symphony Orchestra looks for new ways to bring music into homes

As far as programming is concerned, Haskins has taken it upon himself to make sure plans stay on track for the upcoming season.

“There is so much more music and so much more artistry in our catalog,” Haskins said.

Going forward, he wants to give the people of Siouxland music from both the past and present. He said it is the orchestra's calling to perform works from the great composers while also encouraging new composers and musicians.

The heartbeat of the symphony is important, Haskins said, because it will help people heal through music.

“What we have in the works now is different than it was months ago,” said Haskins.

Haskins said the upcoming season will be a challenge, but the orchestra feels the need to provide the community with music no matter what.

“I can say that there will be significant technology advancement for our organization,” Haskins said.

Some programs will move online to make sure the community connection is strong.

The re-imagined season will be announced in coming weeks.

