Sioux City Symphony Orchestra looks for new ways to bring music into homes

How does a music organization raise funds when it's unable to hold an Orpheum Theatre event?
Through something the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra calls "operation orchestra."
Operation Orchestra, an appeal for funds to make up lost revenue, was held last week, culminating with a VIP event, "Mad About Opera," on Saturday. It featured Sioux City native John Osborn and his wife, Lynette Tapia, Music Director Ryan Haskins, Concertmaster Bacco Liu and others appearing virtually from sites around the world.
“From the beginning, we focused on keeping our doors open in any way possible,” said Haskins. “We wanted to continue our connection with the community.”
The idea began when supporters called and asked, "How can I help?" Haskins said.
The event demonstrated how the orchestra could continue performing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Haskins knows, going forward, they can’t really predict what will happen, but the orchestra is excited to play for the people again.
Haskins said one of the most beautiful things about the orchestra is how everyone comes together.
“There are always consistent factors. We will always feature the talents of the Sioux City Orchestra,” he said. “That will never change.”
As far as programming is concerned, Haskins has taken it upon himself to make sure plans stay on track for the upcoming season.
“There is so much more music and so much more artistry in our catalog,” Haskins said.
Going forward, he wants to give the people of Siouxland music from both the past and present. He said it is the orchestra's calling to perform works from the great composers while also encouraging new composers and musicians.
The heartbeat of the symphony is important, Haskins said, because it will help people heal through music.
“What we have in the works now is different than it was months ago,” said Haskins.
Haskins said the upcoming season will be a challenge, but the orchestra feels the need to provide the community with music no matter what.
“I can say that there will be significant technology advancement for our organization,” Haskins said.
Some programs will move online to make sure the community connection is strong.
The re-imagined season will be announced in coming weeks.
