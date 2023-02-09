Stephanie March is nothing if not a good sport.

The Weekender found that out, first hand, after we asked the Sioux City-born cellist to perform live in our studios during a video-slash-photo shoot.

March braved cold February temps while carrying her cello in a case, which was well-insulated with both humidifier and thermal packs.

"Cellos don't do well in cold weather." she said, gingerly taking the oversized string instrument from its case. "You have to take care of it for it to sound the best."

Certainly, March knows music.

Taught to play the piano by her musician parents James and Kathryn March, she began taking cello lessons (at age 3!) from the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's famed principal cellist Joseph Shufro.

By her 12th birthday, March was already a full-section member of the SCSO.

March, who is now the SCSO's principal cellist and the assistant principal cellist for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, will be the featured soloist when the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of Haydn and Brahms, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The concert will begin with the groundbreaking "Concerto in C," by Marianna Martines, who was Austria's best-known, 18th-century female composers.

The night will continue when March performs "Cello Concerto in D major," by Franz Joseph Haydn, who was a contemporary of Martines.

"I love playing this particular piece by Haydn," March explained. "It is so graceful, witty and joyous."

Yet the piece's authenticity was, for many years, in doubt.

"At one point, the son of (Czech cellist) Antonin Kraft said his dad wrote the concerto, instead of Haydn," March said.

It wasn't until 1951 -- about 142 years after his death and 178 years after its first performance -- that it was confirmed Haydn was the true author of the iconic concerto for the violoncello.

March admitted she likes the sometimes twisty history of classical music. Indeed, it brings perspective to the cello and chamber music students she teaches at Morningside University as well as the younger cellists she instructs while maintaining a private studio.

"Because I teach everyone from young adults to very young children, I learn as much about music whenever I'm with my students," she suggested.

This thirst for knowledge was instilled into March by, early on, musicians like Shufro as well as her parents in addition to former SCSO conductor Xian Zhang and Ryan Haskins, its current conductor.

Asked if it was intimidating to audition -- and to secure a seat with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra -- while still in middle school, March simply shrugged her shoulders.

"My parents were part of the symphony and I had been around it my entire life," she said. "Becoming a part of the symphony just seemed natural to me."

Just as natural for March was attending the Eastman School of Music, in Rochester, New York, before earning her master's degree from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois.

"You remember when I said cellos don't do well in cold weather?" she said with a smile. "Well, for some reason, I chose to go to school in places that had much more winter snow than Sioux City."

Huh, so maybe we shouldn't feel guilty about March performing an impromptu concert inside of a cramped newspaper photography studio.

Obviously, the single-digit wind chill had no impact on her performance.

"I love the way I feel when I play," March said. "It feels like the music becomes a part of who I am."

That is especially true with Haydn's "Cello Concerto in D major."

"There is something that is so sunny and bright about this piece," March said. "It is a pleasure to play it and it is always enjoyable to hear it."