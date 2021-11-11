Sioux City Symphony Orchestra to premiere new Concerto by award-winning composer

Award-winning composer Kati Agocs predicts she'll be a bundle of nerves in the minutes leading up to the world premiere of her new Horn Concerto.

"A world premiere can only happen once," the faculty member of the New England Conservatory of Music explained. "Even though I know every note and every nuance, it is still nerve-wracking."

But as soon as Agocs hears the concerto being performed by James Sommerville, the legendary horn soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, she'll know the piece will be in good hands.

Agocs' Horn Concerto will be part of a Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Concert, that will also include the sensual dance music of Mexican composer Arturo Maquez as well as a performance of Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony -- the Pathetique.

With the Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Ryan Haskins, the concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

"Nothing can beat hearing live music at a great concert hall," Agocs said. "It is very visceral and exciting to experience it in person."

If truth be told, it was something she hadn't experienced for a while, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world just stopped for so many people," Agocs explained. "I know it did for me."

Indeed, the Horn Concerto had been a work-in-progress, in large part, due to the pandemic.

Agocs wrote the Horn Concerto specifically for Sommerville, who was also a fellow New England Music Conservatory faculty member.

"When a composer writes music especially for you, the piece will land as a completed piece," Sommerville explained. "Instead, Kati wanted the Horn Concerto to be something of a collaboration between the two of us."

"With everything in slow motion, we had the luxury of time," Agocs said. "Also when he have a world class soloist like James, you want his input."

That was especially true since Agocs described Sommerfield's high horn as being something of a "chameleon" of the orchestra.

"I love the way a high horn sounds," she said. "It was also challenging to write."

While Agocs said the Horn Concerto is an accessible and easy-to-follow piece for audiences, she admitted it pushed the envelope for musicians.

Sommerville agrees.

"I felt like an athlete in training while learning to play the Horn Concerto," he suggested with a chuckle. "When Kati asked if I'd be able to play a certain section, I said I will eventually."

"The way I look at it, athletes like Simone Biles have to mentally and physically prepare to get into the zone," Sommerville added. "I do, too."

Like Agocs, Sommerville admits he'll be a bit nervous during the world premiere of the Horn Concerto.

"I'm a musician with the Boston Symphony but I'm also music director for the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra," he said. "I'm never nervous conducting an orchestra. I do get nervous when I perform."

Sommerville said he's OK with that.

"You get so much energy and feedback from a live audience," he said. "That is what I missed the most during the pandemic."

Agocs feels the same way.

"I've heard nothing but good things about the Orpheum and of Ryan Haskins," she said. "I am so excited to premiere the Horn Concerto is Sioux City."

