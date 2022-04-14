Sioux City Symphony to present an ABBA-solutely awesome evening of music

With such hits as "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA is known for its bubbling, party sound.

But if you listen closely to the lyrics, these songs are dealing lost innocence, domestic drama and soul-crushing anguish.

"That's the difference between Swedish people and Finnish people," Essi Wuorela, herself a Fin, explained. "Swedes handle trouble with a smile on their face while Finnish people tend to be less cheerful."

Wuorela ought to know. She recently earned a degree to become a licensed mental health therapist.

More important, she is a member of Rajaton, the six-person, Helsinki, Finland-based a cappella ensemble that will present "The Music of ABBA," along with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

In case you were wondering, Rajaton is a Finnish word meaning "boundless," to indicate the breadth of the group's repertoire that includes everything from sacred music to classical music to, yes, sunny Swedish sing-a-longs.

Over the past 25 years, Rajaton has released music showcasing Finnish folk poetry as well as presented the music of the Beatles, Queen and ABBA to the concert stage.

"Back in 2006, we released an album called 'Rajaton Sings ABBA with Lahti Symphony Orchestra' that was very popular," Wuorela said. "It was successful because the new vocal arrangements were so good and it worked well with the music of ABBA, which is so much fun to perform."

In fact, Wuorela had always wanted to be a performer.

"I started studying voice in high school," she said. "I took classical singing lessons through the Helsinki Music Conservatory, continuing my studies at the Pop & Jazz Conservatory, before graduating with a degree in music education."

However, performing a classical set on a concert stage is very different than doing special arrangements of "Head Over Heels," "Chiquitita" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," right?

"This is true, with ABBA songs, you have to go bigger," Wuorela said.

Rajaton discovered that when the group performed a concert in Hobart, Australia.

"You can't perform the concert of party music without the concert becoming one big party," she said. "We gave them a complete ABBA show and the audience sang along with us."

Which has been the reaction Rajaton has gotten when performing ABBA around the world.

"We knew ABBA was popular in Sweden, Finland and throughout Europe," Wuorela said. "But we didn't realize how popular ABBA continues to be everywhere else."

One of the best-selling musical groups of all time, ABBA is the first non-English speaking act to achieve success in such English-language countries as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Not only has ABBA been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame but they were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were inducted in 2010, alongside such diverse musicians as Genesis and Iggy Pop and The Stooges.

You've got to admit it is pretty remarkable for a group featuring Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faitskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus that it continues to be a draw 50 years after ABBA was first founded.

Wuorela said she knows why ABBA remains so relevant after all these years.

"When audience hear the music, they are transported back to a different time in their lives," she said. "It brings back memories."

As for Wuorela, she is just happy to make new memories after an extended COVID-19 hiatus.

"There is so much bad news going on in the world," she said. "ABBA puts everybody in a good mood. We need much more of that."

So, what ABBA song puts Wuorela in a happy mood?

"There are more than a few that makes me smile," she said. "I love 'Take a Chance on Me' and 'Winner Takes All. Plus you can never go wrong with 'Dancing Queen.'"

Wuorela promises a unique experience when Rajaton performs with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

"Symphony orchestras aren't known for playing party music," she said. "But when it comes the music of ABBA, expect the concert to be one big party."

