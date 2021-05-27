Siouxland venues to bring classic rockers, country acts and, even, the Tiger King crew

Let's just forget that 2020 existed, OK?

Well, this may be easy to do when it came to Siouxland's music festivals, which all to cancel last year's summer concerts due to COVID-19 concerns.

That included Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which had to scrub its slate of shows at both Anthem as well as for its popular Battery Park outdoor summer concert series.

The 30th anniversary of Saturday in the Park? Well, the birthday party was delayed and SITP got to lie about its age for another year.

Luckily, Anthem, Battery Park and SITP will all be back with a roar this summer.

AN ANTHEM-WORTHY SUMMER

Or in the case of Anthem, the season will actually start with a squeal, courtesy of The Pork Tornadoes, an Iowa-based cover band that is coming on June 4.

Country superstar David Allan Coe will headline an already sold out show at Anthem on June 5.

The iconic, 1990s band Everclear will bring classic tunes for Gen Xers -- or Gen X wannabes -- on June 11, while The Bacon Brothers (including country rocker Michael Bacon and his movie star kid brother Kevin) will be sizzling on June 12.