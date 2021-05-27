Siouxland venues to bring classic rockers, country acts and, even, the Tiger King crew

Let's just forget that 2020 existed, OK?
Well, this may be easy to do when it came to Siouxland's music festivals, which all to cancel last year's summer concerts due to COVID-19 concerns.
That included Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which had to scrub its slate of shows at both Anthem as well as for its popular Battery Park outdoor summer concert series.
The 30th anniversary of Saturday in the Park? Well, the birthday party was delayed and SITP got to lie about its age for another year.
Luckily, Anthem, Battery Park and SITP will all be back with a roar this summer.
AN ANTHEM-WORTHY SUMMER
Or in the case of Anthem, the season will actually start with a squeal, courtesy of The Pork Tornadoes, an Iowa-based cover band that is coming on June 4.
Country superstar David Allan Coe will headline an already sold out show at Anthem on June 5.
The iconic, 1990s band Everclear will bring classic tunes for Gen Xers -- or Gen X wannabes -- on June 11, while The Bacon Brothers (including country rocker Michael Bacon and his movie star kid brother Kevin) will be sizzling on June 12.
Do you want to know what "Tiger King"'s Joe Exotic was really like? Well, some of his crew are apparently ready to roar. "Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" will be at Anthem on June 25. Bet the fur will be flying!
Hopefully, things will be cleaned up by the time honky tonker Mark Chestnut hits the Anthem stage on July 15 and when the bluesy Shannon Curfman comes on July 30.
Anthem's summer season will end with Band of Comics (July 31) and up-and-coming country songstress Allie Coleen (Aug. 19).
All Anthem shows are for audiences, age 21 and order. Go to Hard Rock's Rock Shop or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com for ticket info.
POWERING UP TO BATTERY PARK
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's award-winning outdoor series of Battery Park concerts will begin with a concert from country star Brantley Gilbert ("Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do") on July 10.
Heavy metal band Staind will leave a mark on the Battery Park stage when the Springfield, Mass.-based band comes to town on July 16.
Glistening in the summer sun will be the rock group Shinedown. They'll be joined by Michigan-based Pop Evil for an Aug. 14 show.
Is it getting "Hot in Herr?" Maybe, that's because the Grammy Award-winning Nelly will be coming back to Sioux City show for an Aug. 28th show.
Go to Hard Rock's Rock Shop or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com for ticket info.
DOUBLE YOUR SITP FUN!
Can't get enough of Saturday in the Park? Well, this year, it will be on a Saturday plus, wait for it, it will also be on the day before.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, organizer Dave Bernstein said holding the event over two days will keep the crowds at Sioux City's Grandview Park down.
AJR, comprised of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, will be SITP's headline act on the first night of the festival on Friday, July 2.
Having released four best-selling albums, AJR is known for such hit singles as "I'm Ready" and "Burn the House Down." The recently released single "Bang!" is AJR's highest charting song, peaking at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100 in January.
Singer-songwriter John Fogerty will be SITP's headliner on Saturday, July 3.
One of the founders of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Fogerty went on to have a successful solo career. He is best known for such songs as "Bad Moon Rising," "Who Will Stop the Rain" and "Centerfield."
Other acts for the Grandview Park Bandshell (SITP's mainstage) and the Abe Stage (a second stage showcase for alternative national, regional and local acts) will be announced at a later date.
The availability and distribution of free general admission tickets also will be announced at a later date. SITP organizers did not say how many tickets would be available.
Check back with saturdayinthepark.com for more details.