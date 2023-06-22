“Hot Dawgit,” the Grandview Park Bandshell will turn into a “Boogie Wonderland” when the “Mighty, Mighty” Earth, Wind & Fire comes to Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park.

Wait, aren’t they coming in “September”? Hell, no! “Keep Your Head in the Sky” because there will be a “Shining Star” beaming down on the Sioux City Metro area on July 1.

Get ready to “Spread Your Love” while showing “Devotion” to the “Sun Goddess.” After all, you “Can’t Hide Love” and that’s no “Fantasy,” either here or in “Jupiter.”

So, “Let’s Groove” while we “Sing a Song” since that’s “The Way of the World” as we make a fast “Getaway,” because, um ... phew ... we can’t think of any more EWF hits.

Welcome to this special Blues City Journal edition of the Weekender, where we partner with Saturday in the Park (SITP) for blanket coverage of Siouxland’s Premier Music Festival.

2022 Saturday in the Park Fireworks end the night after Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in 2022.

Since 1991, SITP has been packing in Grandview Park with upwards of 25,000 people on the closest weekend to Independence Day.

What’s the draw? A Who’s Who of Musical Greatness that includes everybody from Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell & the 400 Units to Cee-Lo Green.

This year is no exception.

In the 2023 edition of the Blues City Journal, we’ll hear from the legendary Philip Bailey as he ponders a half-century career with Earth, Wind & Fire.

2022 Saturday in the Park The Avett Brothers perform on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Plus we’ll introduce you to Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., the married couple behind the critically acclaimed The War and Treaty.

“When I heard we’d be on the same bill as Earth, Wind and Fire, I had to do a little twirl,” Tanya Trotter told the Weekender. “They soundtracked every summer picnic my family ever had.”

“Earth, Wind and Fire proved you can be authentic and positive at the same time,” Tanya added with a laugh. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have known there was such a thing as Black hippies.”

In addition to The War and Treaty and EWF, the Main Stage will feature blues rockers Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, along with such starry-eyed locals as Winter Wayfarer and Siouxland’s Choice Award winner Dane Louis.

2022 Saturday in the Park Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July…

2022 Saturday in the Park Fireworks end the night after Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Plus the alternative Abe Stage will have a grab bag of young artists like rapper Armani White (famous for his single “Billie Eilish”) and hip-hop’s Cal Scruby, who is a seminal talent with a cult-like following.

But wait, there’s more.

SITP is also the place for the Kids Zone, Arts Alley and one fantastic food vendor after another. You’ll get a sneak peek of them in this Blues City Journal as well.

Wow, that’s a lot of gnarly stuff, right? We agree.

Excuse us while we head off to bed. After so much time spent inside of the Boogie Wonderland, we’re all tuckered out.