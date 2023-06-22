4WORN NATION – 12:15 - 12:45

4 rappers 4 you to be 4 warned? Nah, 4Worn Nation is made up some pretty legit rappers. They are Fetty Fred (aka Fred Jacobson); LivOnce (aka Levi Kranz); Rowdy Kranz (aka Zach Kranz); and Gavin Purgett, who isn’t an actual rapper. Instead, he’s the lead singer for metal band Stitch Nine.

7$QUAD, 1:00 - 1:40

These are the faces of the New Generation: AKJONNY, HOMIE GRIM, YOUNG MASK, GU$, LOUISFUNERAL and $INATRA

BANANA CRAMPS – 2:00 - 2:40

Banana Cramps is a new indie rock band from Sioux City. They sing sad songs in a way that will trick you into being happy.

GIFO – 3:00 - 3:40

Gifo is a 27-year-old rapper from Sioux City. In 2022, he released three projects independently. Working alongside fellow rapper Psychedelic Sidekick, he has established himself in the regional hip-hop community.

GhostCat, 2018 GhostCat performs during Saturday in the Park in Sioux City on July 7, 2018.

GHOSTCAT – 4:00 - 4:40

Alternative/indie rockers out of Iowa, GhostCat is a band of brothers (not literally), each adding a unique quality to their collective sound. They pride themselves on bringing a diverse spectrum of musical flavorings to each live set.

NUR-D – 5:00 - 5:50

Imagine the soulful sounds of Bruno Mars or Childish Gambino, the powerful energy of Lizzo, the pop culture punchlines of an episode of “Community,” all rolled up into a show that everyone can enjoy, ala The Fresh Prince, then you would be able to see why many people are calling Nur-D the next big thing out of Minnesota.

THE IRIE – 6:15 - 7:00

So underground that we can’t find anything on them.

CAL SCRUBY – 7:30 - 8:45

Cincinnati-born rapper Cal Scruby developed a love of hip-hop as an Ohio State University student, Scruby is best known for sharp freewheeling skills and songs that are centered around pop culture.

ARMANI WHITE – 9:15 - 10:15

“Profound yet buoyantly energetic, Armani White wants to trademark happy hood music.”

That’s how Armani White describes himself on his own website.

What do we say? White’s 2022 hit “Billy Eilish” is a trippy blast.

SIOUX SOUND TAKEOVER – 10:20 - 11:00

EDM to end the night.