Storm'n Norman's keeps fans connected through social media

Because of people asking, Schwartz is looking into the possibility to have dances twice a month next year instead of the usual once. She said that she’ll have plenty of time to think about it.

Schwartz said she and the crew at Storm’n Norman’s are also looking into ways that can change and make improvements during this time.

“Make improvements, keep it up, make it interesting, the feeling is carefree days, wonderful music and no stress,” Schwartz said. “We are one of a kind.”

Schwartz said recently they re did their display cased, dedicating it the memories of her husband and previous bands they had at Storm’n Norman’s.

Schwartz is thankful that she has such a good crew helping her, including her son who works behind the scenes.

While a lot of the decorating was done by her late husband, Schwartz said that can’t help but think, “what would he think of all of this,” every time she comes in.

“I never thought of not continuing, because I enjoy it and I enjoy everyone that comes,” Schwartz said.