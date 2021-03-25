Teen musician selected as one of America's top high school tubists

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? If you say, "Practice, practice, practice," yeah, that's acceptable.

Heck, we're in a generous mood. We'll even accept 1) testing out good audition material; 2) becoming an excellent essay writer; and 3) plus having the ability to try again next year as suitable suggestions for musicians wanting to make it to New York's most prestigious performance halls.

At least, that is the advice of North High School 10th grader Michael Toben, who has garnered a coveted role in Carnegie Hall's NYO2 National Youth Orchestra. Only a few spots are available for each instrumental section of the orchestra, which is made up of students, age 14 - 17.

From a nationwide talent pool, only two tubists -- one main player and one alternate -- is selected.

Michael was chosen as the alternate tubist for the 2021 summer NYO2 National Youth Orchestra.

Congratulations on being named an alternate tubist. What does an alternate do?

"If for some reason, the main tubist can't attend, I'll go in his place. If I go, I'll be training alongside the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) and NYO Jazz this summer. There will also be performance opportunities."