Teen musician selected as one of America's top high school tubists

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? If you say, "Practice, practice, practice," yeah, that's acceptable.
Heck, we're in a generous mood. We'll even accept 1) testing out good audition material; 2) becoming an excellent essay writer; and 3) plus having the ability to try again next year as suitable suggestions for musicians wanting to make it to New York's most prestigious performance halls.
At least, that is the advice of North High School 10th grader Michael Toben, who has garnered a coveted role in Carnegie Hall's NYO2 National Youth Orchestra. Only a few spots are available for each instrumental section of the orchestra, which is made up of students, age 14 - 17.
From a nationwide talent pool, only two tubists -- one main player and one alternate -- is selected.
Michael was chosen as the alternate tubist for the 2021 summer NYO2 National Youth Orchestra.
Congratulations on being named an alternate tubist. What does an alternate do?
"If for some reason, the main tubist can't attend, I'll go in his place. If I go, I'll be training alongside the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) and NYO Jazz this summer. There will also be performance opportunities."
Pretty impressive. Did you have to audition?
"Yeah, I had to send in videos of me playing two musical excerpts, a video essay and a 300-word written essay. They even critiqued my performance videos. I worked with Wayne State College music professor Joshua Calkin to make sure I had a good showing."
That seems intimidating. However, I understand you actually play several instruments, right?
"In addition to the tuba, I sing, play the cello, the flute, the bass trombone."
Still, the tuba. Wow, what drew you to the tuba?
"It is more versatile than people think. It is more than just bass lines and stuff like that."
You also play tuba in the marching band, I believe.
"Yes, I do. Because of it size, the tuba is kind of clumsy in a marching band."
Also, due to its size, a tuba stands out. Were there any famous tuba players you modeled yourself after?
"Not really. There was a tubist named Arnold Jacobs who played on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show.' He was probably the most famous tuba player."
"When you're not playing music, what do you like doing?
"I play chess, do puzzle and I love math. Pus I take as many Advanced Placement classes as I can."
Nice, but you don't necessarily want a musical career after college, do you?
"No, I guess it can be cutthroat at times. I'll always love to play. Career-wise, I want to keep my options open."
What advice would you give to young, aspiring musicians just starting out?
"Keep plugging away. Even if you're struggling, learning a musical instrument is totally worth it."
And if you remain an alternate this year, will you try again next year?
"I will. Now I know what the judges are looking for. I'd love to make it all the way."