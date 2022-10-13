The acclaimed Villalobos Brothers to cap off Hispanic Heritage Month with SC Symphony concert

Luis Villalobos was a long way from his native Xalapa, Mexico.

The youngest of the violin-playing Villalobos Brothers discovered that fact the hard way as he answered a reporter’s question while taking a walk in Boston on a brisk morning in October.

“I’ve lived in Boston for a while now but I’ll never get used to how cold the winds can be at times,” Luis Villalobos said, shivering, as traveled neighborhood streets.

Hopefully, Luis, along with brothers Ernesto and Alberto and guitarist Humberto Flores, will receive a warmer reception as guest artists during a special Sioux City engagement.

As a grand finale for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will present an evening with the Villalobos Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Known for their high energy performances, the brothers have worked with some of the finest symphonies in the world as well as collaborating with such eclectic performers as Dolly Parton and Bruce Springsteen.

Yet Villalobos’ interest in music began by listening to their grandmother Cristina Vasquez play music at country fandangos and coastal restaurants about an hot away from the port city of Vera Cruz.

Eventually studying under acclaimed classical violinist Carlos Marrufo Gurrutia, the brothers earned solo appearances with symphony orchestras throughout North and South America when still children.

While eldest brother Ernesto carried out his graduate studies at the Manhattan School of Music, in New York, middle brother Alberto studied violin in Brussels and Switzerland.

Luis’ studies took him to Germany and Austria.

“If me and my brothers were to play music at the highest level, we had to leave Mexico,” he said. “There was really no other choice.”

Even though the Villalobos Brothers are classically trained violinists, their music draws upon the rich history of Mexican folk music as well as a few nods to the fundamentals of jazz, rock and blues.

“We could not play our style of music without classical training,” Luis Villalobos said. “We needed the background in order to fit in with symphonies.”

Bottom line: that remains the sweet spots for the Villalobos Brothers.

“Nothing can match the sound of a symphony orchestra in a theater setting,” Luis said. “It is wonderful.”

Plus acts like the Villalobos Brothers bring in a different audience because of their music.

“There are people who make a distinction between being an artist and an entertainer,” Luis said. “I think me and my brothers bridge that gap. We are both artists and entertainers.”

Of greater importance is the Villalobos Brothers’ willingness to give back. They will be performing a special all-school assembly for students at Sioux City’s new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

“Everybody in my family started playing the violin before the age of 5,” Luis said. “Even though we come from a different country, we’ve always felt comfortable knowing that music is such a universal language.”

“No matter where we perform, we want to share our love of music with the younger generation,” he continued. “We have to make sure that the music goes on and on.”