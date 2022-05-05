The Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy return to Saturday in the Park

The three-time Grammy Award-winning Avett Brothers and legendary bluesman Buddy Guy will make encore appearances at the 32nd Saturday in the Park (SITP) on July 2.

The free summer music festival in Grandview Park returns to its traditional one-day format this year, with performances from noon to about 10:30 p.m. Canceled in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, SITP organizers switched the outdoor festival to a two-day event last year -- Friday night and Saturday -- in an effort to reduce crowd sizes and meet CDC distancing guidelines.

Last year's headliners were indie pop trio AJR and rock world luminary John Fogerty.

The North Carolina-based Avett Brothers, best known for their Americana roots sound, are SITP vets, headlining at the 2014 festival. The group's most recent Sioux City engagement was at the Orpheum Theatre in 2017.

Similarly, Guy, an 85-year-old National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center honoree, played SITP in 1993 and again in 2004.

"After a great fest in 2021, we are really excited to welcome back The Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy," SITP organizer and co-founder Dave Bernstein said. "Both artists have graced our stage before and will make this year's festival musically memorable."

SITP, which takes its name from "Saturday in the Park," a 1972 hit from the group Chicago, announced its 2022 lineup at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist Elle King, indie rock duo Daisy the Great, and the folk rocking group Doc Robinson will also join the Avetts and Guy as SITP's Main Stage entertainers

"We are very grateful to present the caliber of artists (that we) have become known for," Bernstein said. "This year will be exceptional."

New Jersey-born rapper Fetty Wap and Austin, Texas-based rock duo Black Pistol Fire will be coming to Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage.

Additional Main Stage performers and Abe Stage acts will be announced at a later date, he said.

Founded in 1991 by Bernstein and Adam Feiges, SITP annually draws tens of thousands of people to Sioux City over the Fourth of July weekend every year.

In addition to the musical acts, SITP will also feature the return of Arts Alley, the Kids Zone, and festival food vendors.

Mainstage acts perform on the historic Grandview Park bandshell, while the secondary Abe Stage serves as a showcase for a diverse lineup of contemporary music.

Last year, the Abe Stage, named for a nearby statute of Abraham Lincoln, was moved to the Stone Park Boulevard side of Grandview Park. It will remain in the same spot this year.

Initially, the move was to allow for additional space for attendees, due to COVID-19 concerns. It was also to avoid construction that was taking place near the park's water towers. This year, water tower construction continues to be an issue but organizers preferred the Abe Stage's new, more convenient location.

"The location last year was off the hook and we can't wait to get back there," Abe Stage co-organizer Jason Reinart said. "This year will be awesome."

To keep up to date on the festival's lineup, go to saturdayinthepark.com or call the festival office at 712-277-2575.

