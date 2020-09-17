The Gary & Dani Show longs for normalcy to return to music

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary and Dani Tompkins say the first months of the coronavirus pandemic were difficult.

“A good three or four months that we didn’t do any (gigs) and that was horrible,” Gary said.

Known locally as The Gary & Dani Show, the two have been performing in the area since 2011.

Gary said he has been into music since grade school, and when he was 12 years old, he started to play the guitar after seeing his sister's boyfriend play it.

“There was always music in my home,” Dani said. “On my 50th birthday, Gary made arrangements for me to sing with Roadhouse and from then on I was, ‘Oh can we do this?’”

Gary and Dani got their start by practicing at a Labor Day party at a friend’s house. Dani said their first gig happened not long after that.

They play at places like the Farmer’s Market, 4 Brothers Bar & Grill, bars around Sioux City and senior care facilities.

They have things booked, but Gary said they don’t know if they’ll do those shows, since there are coronavirus concerns.