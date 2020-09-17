The Gary & Dani Show longs for normalcy to return to music

Gary and Dani Tompkins say the first months of the coronavirus pandemic were difficult.
“A good three or four months that we didn’t do any (gigs) and that was horrible,” Gary said.
Known locally as The Gary & Dani Show, the two have been performing in the area since 2011.
Gary said he has been into music since grade school, and when he was 12 years old, he started to play the guitar after seeing his sister's boyfriend play it.
“There was always music in my home,” Dani said. “On my 50th birthday, Gary made arrangements for me to sing with Roadhouse and from then on I was, ‘Oh can we do this?’”
Gary and Dani got their start by practicing at a Labor Day party at a friend’s house. Dani said their first gig happened not long after that.
They play at places like the Farmer’s Market, 4 Brothers Bar & Grill, bars around Sioux City and senior care facilities.
They have things booked, but Gary said they don’t know if they’ll do those shows, since there are coronavirus concerns.
That's disappointing because, Gary said, musicians feed off the music and the people listening. "It’s one thing to practice at home for yourself and another to play live."
The two thought about doing Facebook live to fill a void, but Gary said it’s not the same as a show and didn't do it.
“The connection we have with people isn’t there, that’s a huge part of it,” Gary said.
When they do get to perform live, Dani said, there have been crowds. At the Patio, for example, they've been able to pack the house.
“We usually do a structured set and then we hand those out (song lists),” Gary said. “Audience members yell out requests for the rest of the night. It makes it fun. So we’re kind of jukebox from that point on.”
Dani said they play music from the 1950s to today's hits. Their favorite songs are from the Eagles.
“There’s always a song that’ll get you,” Dani said. “One of my favorite songs right now is ‘The House That Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert. I love doing that one.”
