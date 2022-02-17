The incredible story of how a Home Depot employee became lead singer of Boston

As a kid, Tommy DeCarlo had a dream of playing centerfield for the New York Yankees.

Back then, becoming a Bronx Bomber seemed like a more reasonable aspiration than becoming lead singer for the legendary rock band Boston.

"I loved the Yankees and a friend turned me onto the music of Boston when I was 12 years old," the Rome, New York native explained. "Never in a million years did I think I'd be asked to replace (Boston lead singer the late) Brad Delp. Those things never happen to guys like me."

DeCarlo's incredible rise from a credit manager at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Home Depot to frontman for the arena-rocking Boston has been detailed in his recently released audiobook, "Unlikely Rockstar."

Plus DeCarlo will be performing many of Boston's hit songs at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

Opening for the "Tommy DeCarlo, Singer of Boston" show will be Rudy Cardenas, a season six "American Idol" contestant who will be singing music associated with the iconic group Journey.

For DeCarlo, he can still remember the first time he heard Boston's eponymous album.

"As soon as my friend bought the Boston album and played it for me, I was hooked," he said. "What 12-year-old wouldn't love an album over with a guitar-shaped spaceship that carried the entire city of Boston inside a clear dome?"

Even more than that, DeCarlo was attracted to seminal songs like "More Than a Feeling," "Piece of Mind" and "Rock & Roll Band," which were all written by Tom Scholtz, an MIT-trained engineer who would write, produce and play guitar, bass and keyboards for Boston.

Plus DeCarlo was dazzled by the soaring vocals of Brad Delp.

"In my mind, Boston represented rock and roll to me," he said.

By the time he turned 14, DeCarlo taught himself how to play piano on the old upright one that in his parents' living room.

"At home, I started singing along to Boston songs," he recalled. "I loved Brad's voice and he was my inspiration. I wasn't trying to sing like Brad. It was just like I was singing along with him."

When Delp took his own life in 2007, DeCarlo was devastated.

Even though I had never met the man, I felt I had known Brad my entire life," he said.

To cope with his grief, DeCarlo wrote a song titled "A Man He'll Always Be," which was a variation of the Boston's hit, "A Man I'll Never Be."

Encouraged by his family, DeCarlo posted the tribute song -- as well as cover versions of Boston's "Smokin'" and "Don't Look Back" on his daughter's Facebook page.

After receiving feedback, he sent the music to Scholz, who was planning a Boston tribute show to honor Delp's memory.

"Never in a million years did I think Tom would hear my stuff, yet alone like it," DeCarlo said. "Against all odds, Tom asked me to perform at Brad's tribute show."

Meeting Scholz as well as the other members of Boston was an eye-opening experience for DeCarlo.

"Everybody assumed I had been a performer for years," he said. "In fact, I was making my performing debut that night."

Apparently, Scholz liked DeCarlo's "Average Joe" story as well as his crystal clear vocals. He quickly hired DeCarlo for Boston's 2008 concert tour.

Once hired, DeCarlo made an appointment to see a throat specialist.

"I was a guy in his 40s who going to be singing at the top of his lungs on a nightly basis," the now 56-year-old singer said. "The doctor gave me a clean bill of health. By not drinking or smoking or damaging my vocal cords as a young guy probably helped me out."

DeCarlo subsequently toured with Boston in 2012 and formed his own band DECARLO that same year.

Relishing his role as an unlikely rock star, DeCarlo said he loves his new life.

"I went from being a fan of Boston to someone who is helping to keep a genre of music that may be fading away," he said.

Wait, what? Songs like "Feeling Satisfied," "We're Ready" and "Amanda" will always be around, right?

"There's so much music out there," DeCarlo said. "That's a good thing. I am certain there will always be an audience for that Boston sound."

"Whenever I sing a Boston song, it takes me back to the first time I heard it," he continued. "As I look out into the audience, I see they are also transported back in time."

According to DeCarlo, that is the magic of rock and roll.

"Sometimes, life works in mysterious ways," he said. "As soon as I hit the stage, I'll still remember the kid who fell in love with an album with a spaceship in its cover and the guy who taught me to rock."

