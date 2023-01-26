The night after 'the music died,' it came back to life in Sioux City

Feb. 3, 1959 was thought to be "the day the music died."

Surprisingly enough, the music sprang back to life the very next night at Sioux City's Shore Acres Ballroom (now the home of the Sioux City Community Theatre).

"People thought the infamous Winter Dance Party rock and roll tour of 1959 ended when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson were killed in a plane crash following their performance at Clear Lake, Iowa's Surf Ballroom," Sevan Garabedian explained, close to 64 years later. "Even though the other performers were devastated, the promoters wanted the tour to continue."

With less than 24 hours notice, the then-18-year-old Frankie Avalon found himself on the Shore Acres Ballroom stage as Holly's last-minute replacement for the Sioux City gig.

The show must go on, right? Actually, the tour was a disaster even before Holly, 22, Valens, 17, and Richardson, 28, died during the 24-day, 24-city tour which began Jan. 23, 1959, in Milwaukee.

"It was a bad winter, even by Midwest standards," Garabedian explained. "The tour bus kept breaking down and the musicians kept on getting sick."

Garabedian is an expert on the ill-fated Winter Dance Party tour, even though it occurred long before he was born.

"My interest in the era began when my favorite radio station changed to an all-oldies format," the Quebec, Canada, native explained. "As a kid of the '80s, that usually meant the station would play '70s music. Instead, this radio station started playing music of the '50s and the '60s."

Already a fan of movies like "American Graffiti" and TV shows like "Happy Days," Garabedian fell in love with the music of the pioneers of rock and roll.

Years later, he and co-producer James McCool made a documentary series called "The Winter Dance Party Tapes," which included such musicians as Waylon Jennings, Carl Bunch and Dion from Dion & the Belmonts.

More significantly, Garabedian interviewed many of the fans who flocked the Surf Ballroom and Sioux City's Shore Acres Ballroom to see their favorite performers.

Indeed, he plans to be back in Sioux City for the 65th anniversary of the crash. Right now, he wants to continue his research while updating his documentary.

"The fans, who were teenagers in the 1950s, were in their '70s when I interviewed them," he said. "They still remember the event as if it had happened yesterday."

During the course of the interviews, Garabedian befriended many of the Winter Dance Party attendees. In fact, he makes a pilgrimage to Iowa every chance he gets.

That included a 2019 visit to the Sioux City Community Theatre.

"There is a famous photo of Frankie Avalon looking up at the photos of Holly, Valens and The Big Bopper the day after the plane crash," Garabedian explained. "The Community Theatre has the same picture framed and it is located at the same spot where Frankie was photographed."

"It was eerie how much has changed and how little had changed," he continued.

So, did the music really die on Feb. 3, 1959? Singer Don McLean obviously thought so. His song "American Pie" revolved around the infamous Clear Lake, Iowa, crash.

However, Garabedian conceded that the death knell of rock and roll was premature.

"When I spoke to the teenagers who saw the Winter Dance Party concerts, it seemed like such an innocent time," he said. "The performers were so down-to-earth and approachable."

"After the crash, the innocence went away," Garabedian continued. "The civil rights movement was picking up speed and the Vietnam War was just around the corner."

As the 1950s gave way to the 1960s, doo-wop, teen idols and girl groups replaced the rock and rollers.

This was before the British Revolution brought the Beatles onto the American shores.

Influenced by guys like Buddy Holly, the Beatles were the next wave of rock stars.

Yet for people like Garabedian, the sounds of Holly, Valens and The Big Bopper still represents the soul of rock and roll.

"They may be gone," he said. "But they will never be forgotten."