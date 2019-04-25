{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 25 - Nick Hickman

April 26 - The Dan Band

April 27 - Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars

May 2 - Big Time Grain Co.

May 3 - THE DOUGT HYPNOSIS SHOW

May 9 - Breaking Southwest

May 10 - The Struts

May 18 - Yngwie Malmsteen

May 23 - Travis Tritt W/ THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND & THE CADILLAC THREE

May 24 - Bad Wolves

May 25 - Avatar w/Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead and '68

May 26 - Badflower

May 31 - The Glorious Sons

June 1 - Tyler Rich

June 8 - The Spazmatics

June 13 - Kane Brown

June 21 - My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute

June 22 - Hunks: The Show

June 28 - Ashley McBryde

June 29 - Koe Wetzel

July 3 - Jim Brewer

July 18 - IN THIS MOMENT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, CLUTCH & SAUL

July 19 - Static-X

July 20 - Five Finger Death Punch w/Fire of the Gods

July 27 - Red Dirt Country Festival

Aug. 24 - Black Flag

Sept. 27 - Chicks With Hits

Oct. 25 - The Marshall Tucker Band

Tyson Events Center

May 4 - Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young

July 12 - Brad Paisley, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery

Orpheum Theatre

April 27 - The Wizard of Oz Ballet

May 2 - Somthing Rotten

May 9 - The Beach Boys

Oct. 10 - Tom Segura

The Marquee

April 26 - Jacob Martin & All Night Anthem w/ VEGAS

April 27 - Petrock

May 1 - Music Trivia

May 11 - Red Dirty Turkeys Reunion

May 17 - The Nadas

Sept. 20 - Ventura Blvd.

Whiskey Dick’s

May 4 - Weathered / Winter Wayfarer / Sans Dula

May 10 - AM&M Presents: Carnographer & Xenophonic (Split Release)

May 26 - Tapwater Shrimp's Farewell Show

May 31 - DL DOWNER’s44 YEARS OF PAIN TOUR

LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA

Arnolds Park Amusement Park

May 26 - Judd Hoos

Jun. 8 - Free Fallin'

Jun. 15 - Hairball

Jun. 29 - The Purple Xperience

July 3 - The Trip

SIOUX FALLS

Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 16 - Cher

May 17 - Kenny Chesney

Jun. 8 - Jim Gaffigan

Jun. 22 - Jake Owen

Jul. 23 - Twins Of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Sept. 5 - Thomas Rhett

Oct. 12 - Miranda Lambert

Oct. 27 - Carrie Underwood

The District

May 1 - Preacher Lawson

July 14 - Portugal the Man

July 27 - Band of Horses

Icon Event Hall + Lounge

April 26 - Portrayal of Guilt W/ Murf and Green Altar

May 3 - Cursive w/ The Appleseed Cast

June 21 - Hinder

June 28 - Bennie does Bowie

June 30 - Aaron Lee Tasjan + Burlap Wolf King & Rich Show

Total Drag Records

April 29 - Vinyl Williams

May 1 - When Particles Collide

May 17 - The Hussy

May 24 - DEHD

May 28 - Ages and Ages

July 10 - Froth w/ Versing

OMAHA

CHI Health Center

May 7 - Pink

May 11 - Luke Combs

May 14 - Cher

July 19 - Chris Stapleton

Sept. 8 - Backstreet Boys

Oct. 11 - Phil Collins

Slowdown

April 25 - Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 - Sold Out.

April 26 - Lovelytheband w/ Flora Cash, Jagwar Twin

April 28 - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Twiddle

May 1 - Monolord w/ The Well, Rifflord

May 3 - Band Build 2019

May 4 - Minivan Halen w/ Sabbaths Disciples

May 5 - Jack & Jack w/ Alec Bailey, Spencer Sutherland

May 8 - Peelander-Z w/ Me Like Bees

May 11 - The Prince Experience

May 15 - Railroad Earth w/ Lindsay Lou

May 16 - Trampled by Turtles w/ Andrea von Kampen

DES MOINES

Hoyt Sherman Auditorium

April 28 - George Thorogood and The Destroyers

May 2 - Chris D'Elia - Follow The Leader Tour

May 3 - Sybarite5

May 4 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls & Shovels & Rope

June 16 - Taj Mahal Quartet

June 20 - Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show

July 8 - Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2019

July 18 - An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 26 - Band of Horses

Vaudeville Mews

April 25 - Power Trip, Red Death, Traffic Death

April 26 - Delaney Darnell, Semi-deadly, Abigail Phelps

April 26 - Extravision, sewingneedle, Odd Pets

April 27 - ImLazarus

April 28 - Priests with Gurr

April 29 - Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Clyde & the Milltailers, Other Bros

May 1 - May Day!!! w/ Glitter Density, Katie Sin, Jess V & Pizza Babe

May 1 - Reverend Doctor, Ben Schrag & the Cautionaries, Ben Randall

May 2 - Chicago Farmer

May 2 - Tristen, The Vahnevants

May 3 - Lee DeWyze

May 3 - The Bowling Green Massacre w/ Bitter Canyon

May 4 - Castle

May 5 - Chrome Waves / Into the Cove

May 7 - Black Magic Flower Power, Origami Animals, Gallivant, Iowa Junk

May 7 - Matthew McNeal w/ Band of Lambs

Wells Fargo Arena

May 3 - Cardi B w/Kodak Black

May 14 - Dave Matthews Band

May 16 - Kenny Chesney

May 17 - TOOL

June 9 - New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour

June 13 - Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

June 22 - Shawn Mendez

Sept. 3 - KISS End of the Road World Tour

