SIOUX CITY
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
April 25 - Nick Hickman
April 26 - The Dan Band
April 27 - Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars
May 2 - Big Time Grain Co.
May 3 - THE DOUGT HYPNOSIS SHOW
May 9 - Breaking Southwest
May 10 - The Struts
May 18 - Yngwie Malmsteen
May 23 - Travis Tritt W/ THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND & THE CADILLAC THREE
May 24 - Bad Wolves
May 25 - Avatar w/Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead and '68
May 26 - Badflower
May 31 - The Glorious Sons
June 1 - Tyler Rich
June 8 - The Spazmatics
June 13 - Kane Brown
June 21 - My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute
June 22 - Hunks: The Show
June 28 - Ashley McBryde
June 29 - Koe Wetzel
July 3 - Jim Brewer
July 18 - IN THIS MOMENT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, CLUTCH & SAUL
July 19 - Static-X
July 20 - Five Finger Death Punch w/Fire of the Gods
July 27 - Red Dirt Country Festival
Aug. 24 - Black Flag
Sept. 27 - Chicks With Hits
Oct. 25 - The Marshall Tucker Band
Tyson Events Center
May 4 - Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young
July 12 - Brad Paisley, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery
Orpheum Theatre
April 27 - The Wizard of Oz Ballet
May 2 - Somthing Rotten
May 9 - The Beach Boys
Oct. 10 - Tom Segura
The Marquee
April 26 - Jacob Martin & All Night Anthem w/ VEGAS
April 27 - Petrock
May 1 - Music Trivia
May 11 - Red Dirty Turkeys Reunion
May 17 - The Nadas
Sept. 20 - Ventura Blvd.
Whiskey Dick’s
May 4 - Weathered / Winter Wayfarer / Sans Dula
May 10 - AM&M Presents: Carnographer & Xenophonic (Split Release)
May 26 - Tapwater Shrimp's Farewell Show
May 31 - DL DOWNER’s44 YEARS OF PAIN TOUR
LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
May 26 - Judd Hoos
Jun. 8 - Free Fallin'
Jun. 15 - Hairball
Jun. 29 - The Purple Xperience
July 3 - The Trip
SIOUX FALLS
Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 16 - Cher
May 17 - Kenny Chesney
Jun. 8 - Jim Gaffigan
Jun. 22 - Jake Owen
Jul. 23 - Twins Of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Sept. 5 - Thomas Rhett
Oct. 12 - Miranda Lambert
Oct. 27 - Carrie Underwood
The District
May 1 - Preacher Lawson
July 14 - Portugal the Man
July 27 - Band of Horses
Icon Event Hall + Lounge
April 26 - Portrayal of Guilt W/ Murf and Green Altar
May 3 - Cursive w/ The Appleseed Cast
June 21 - Hinder
June 28 - Bennie does Bowie
June 30 - Aaron Lee Tasjan + Burlap Wolf King & Rich Show
Total Drag Records
April 29 - Vinyl Williams
May 1 - When Particles Collide
May 17 - The Hussy
May 24 - DEHD
May 28 - Ages and Ages
July 10 - Froth w/ Versing
OMAHA
CHI Health Center
May 7 - Pink
May 11 - Luke Combs
May 14 - Cher
July 19 - Chris Stapleton
Sept. 8 - Backstreet Boys
Oct. 11 - Phil Collins
Slowdown
April 25 - Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 - Sold Out.
April 26 - Lovelytheband w/ Flora Cash, Jagwar Twin
April 28 - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Twiddle
May 1 - Monolord w/ The Well, Rifflord
May 3 - Band Build 2019
May 4 - Minivan Halen w/ Sabbaths Disciples
May 5 - Jack & Jack w/ Alec Bailey, Spencer Sutherland
May 8 - Peelander-Z w/ Me Like Bees
May 11 - The Prince Experience
May 15 - Railroad Earth w/ Lindsay Lou
May 16 - Trampled by Turtles w/ Andrea von Kampen
DES MOINES
Hoyt Sherman Auditorium
April 28 - George Thorogood and The Destroyers
May 2 - Chris D'Elia - Follow The Leader Tour
May 3 - Sybarite5
May 4 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls & Shovels & Rope
June 16 - Taj Mahal Quartet
June 20 - Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show
July 8 - Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2019
July 18 - An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
July 26 - Band of Horses
Vaudeville Mews
April 25 - Power Trip, Red Death, Traffic Death
April 26 - Delaney Darnell, Semi-deadly, Abigail Phelps
April 26 - Extravision, sewingneedle, Odd Pets
April 27 - ImLazarus
April 28 - Priests with Gurr
April 29 - Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Clyde & the Milltailers, Other Bros
May 1 - May Day!!! w/ Glitter Density, Katie Sin, Jess V & Pizza Babe
May 1 - Reverend Doctor, Ben Schrag & the Cautionaries, Ben Randall
May 2 - Chicago Farmer
May 2 - Tristen, The Vahnevants
May 3 - Lee DeWyze
May 3 - The Bowling Green Massacre w/ Bitter Canyon
May 4 - Castle
May 5 - Chrome Waves / Into the Cove
May 7 - Black Magic Flower Power, Origami Animals, Gallivant, Iowa Junk
May 7 - Matthew McNeal w/ Band of Lambs
Wells Fargo Arena
May 3 - Cardi B w/Kodak Black
May 14 - Dave Matthews Band
May 16 - Kenny Chesney
May 17 - TOOL
June 9 - New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour
June 13 - Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
June 22 - Shawn Mendez
Sept. 3 - KISS End of the Road World Tour