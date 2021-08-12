Veteran Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 to headline Marquee show

John William Lowery, better known by his John 5 stage name, is most comfortable when he has a guitar in his hands.
"I was playing right before you called," he said from his Los Angeles home. "Hope you don't mind me doing some busy work while you're doing your phone interview."
Sure enough, Lowery was putting away dishes while discussing his 6:30 p.m. Friday gig at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Best known for his incendiary guitar work with such artists as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Lowery is surprisingly mellow in spite of his multi-tasking.
Born into the upper-class area of Grosse Point, Michigan, he knew he wanted to become a musician at the early age of 7.
"I was a rock kid in private," Lowery said. "Everybody in my class wore Polo shirts at school. I also wore a Polo shirt, but with a rock T-shirt underneath."
While Lowery cited such seminal guitarists as Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix as influences, he had a few atypical inspirations.
"I loved the Monkees, the Partridge Family and, even, Buck Owens and Roy Clark from 'Hee-Haw,'" the 50-year-old said. "If I saw a guitar player on TV in the 1970s, I'd take note. It didn't matter what genre the musician was playing. If he had a guitar in his hand, I was intrigued."
After graduating from high school, Lowery moved to Los Angeles. Almost immediately, he became an in-demand session guitarist.
Lowery played with Lita Ford and KISS before hooking up with David Lee Roth.
"They always warn you to never work with your idols," he said. "Right off the bat, I began working with people I loved as a kid. They turned out to be great people."
Eventually, Lowery joined Marilyn Manson, working with the shock rocker for than six years. He subsequently became a member of Rob Zombie's band.
"When people hear you worked for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, they think things would be crazy behind the scenes," he said. "Both guys were respectful. They had a job to do and they expected you to show up, do your job and be professional about it."
This work ethic helped Lowery once he started a solo career.
Admitting he wouldn't hurt a fly in real life, Lowery often named his self-penned songs after famous serial killers like Ed Gein and Albert Fish.
"I read a lot and those guys intrigue me because they're so different than me," Lowery said.
For his new album, "Sinner," slated to be released on Oct. 31, Lowery will even offer a few covers.
"I'll be doing my own version of 'Georgia on My Mind' (with KISS drummer Peter Criss) and doing a cover of 'How High the Moon,'" he said.
Wait, isn't that last one a Les Paul and Mary Ford song?
"Yes, it is," Lowery said. "It is beautiful and if I can get more fans into Les Paul and Mary Ford the better."
Indeed, he is simply paying it forward.
When he was growing up, Lowery loved "The Brady Bunch" as much as he loved Metallica.
And now as a solo act, he can attract anybody from guitar pickers to goth kids to Rob Zombie fans in his audiences.
"I never know who to expect at my shows," Lowery said. "That's why I jump from genre to genre."
This will certainly be the case at the Marquee, which is one of his first post-pandemic performances.
"I've been lucky enough to have been a musician my entire life," Lowery said. "Not being able to perform in front of an audience made me appreciate music more."
"Being back on tour means so much to me," he said. "I can't wait to get back on the road."