Veteran Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 to headline Marquee show

After graduating from high school, Lowery moved to Los Angeles. Almost immediately, he became an in-demand session guitarist.

Lowery played with Lita Ford and KISS before hooking up with David Lee Roth.

"They always warn you to never work with your idols," he said. "Right off the bat, I began working with people I loved as a kid. They turned out to be great people."

Eventually, Lowery joined Marilyn Manson, working with the shock rocker for than six years. He subsequently became a member of Rob Zombie's band.

"When people hear you worked for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, they think things would be crazy behind the scenes," he said. "Both guys were respectful. They had a job to do and they expected you to show up, do your job and be professional about it."

This work ethic helped Lowery once he started a solo career.

Admitting he wouldn't hurt a fly in real life, Lowery often named his self-penned songs after famous serial killers like Ed Gein and Albert Fish.

"I read a lot and those guys intrigue me because they're so different than me," Lowery said.

For his new album, "Sinner," slated to be released on Oct. 31, Lowery will even offer a few covers.