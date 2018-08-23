Live music, food, art, yoga and a variety of brews will be featured during Brioux City Brewery’s first Briouxfest at Marty’s Tap on Aug. 25.
Within the past few years, Sioux City has gained two new breweries after many years of not having any at all. Jackson Street Brewing ended the local beer drought and was followed by Brioux City Brewery. Now residents of Sioux City have the option to buy locally made beer and support local brewers.
The decision to start Brioux City just made sense to Kelly Quinn, owner of Marty’s Tap and The Marquee.
“I didn’t think there was much of a risk,” said Quinn about starting to brew and sell beer. “We already had everything kind of in place here (at Marty’s) besides the equipment. It just seemed like it would go hand-in-hand with Marty’s. We’ve always been ahead of the game when it comes to selling craft beer. Ten to 20 years ago we were the only bar in town selling Chimay, Taddy Porter, Samuel Smith and other good beers that not a lot of people were carrying. Opportunity arose when Matt Hubert, our brewer, came to check out our kitchen area and determined it would work well as a place to brew. It was a no-brainer, especially with the craft beer market booming.”
Since January, Brioux City has made eight different beers - Lemon Haze IPA being its most popular.
“It’s a really drinkable IPA,” said Quinn. “It’s not too harsh or hoppy. I call it a good gateway IPA because people who tend to not like the bitterness of West Coast IPAs enjoy the citrus taste of this one.”
Briouxfest is the brainchild of members of the local band, Vibe Rations, Aorta Music and Management and Quinn. Originally intended to serve as the CD release party for Vibe Rations’ first album, “Flow,” the party planning quickly snowballed into a full-blown music and beer festival.
“It kind of started as a small event,” said Joe Fry, drummer of Vibe Rations. “We initially wanted to do something outdoors in the summer, so we went to Kelly and he proposed what would eventually become Briouxfest.”
Vibe Rations will be headlining the festival which will also feature nine other bands throughout the day.
“Mike Kessel, with Aorta Music and Management, has helped set up the festival by booking the bands, which is something I hate doing more than anything else in my life,” said Fry.
The festival will start at noon with a yoga class led by Mace Vollmer with music by Her Grace. Following the yoga, bands will start playing at two featuring sets by Devon Cadwell (alternative acoustic), Rowan McCartney Irish Revue (Irish drinking songs), Mace Hathaway (folk/soul/acoustic), Thin Mistress (Thick Mistress acoustic rock set), Winter Wayfarer (alternative/progressive/folk), Diego Danger (blues rock), The Ruralists (Midwest Americana), Ghostcat (indie/pop/rock), Artificial Stars (indie rock) and finally Vibe Rations (funk/hip-hop/blues rock).
Also on site will be food trucks and artists showcasing their works.
“We will set up vendor booths for artists inside the tent out back,” said Kessel. “We will have about seven or eight local artists featured in there. We have a lot of local music, local beer, local artists, local food trucks ... we wanted to make it something more than just about the music and beer. We wanted to make it a community event.”
One of the featured artists at the festival, Jessica Hammond, created the artwork for the new Vibe Rations CD cover.
“We wanted her (Hammond) to come here because she has recently started getting into selling her artwork,” said Fry. “She’s really good, and we thought this would be an awesome place to showcase and sell some of her works.”
In honor of the release of “Flow,” Brioux City has brewed up a new beer called “Vibe PA.”
“Since Vibe Rations will be holding their CD release, we brewed a beer specifically for them,” said Quinn. “The ‘Vibe PA’ is going to be our take on a blood-orange IPA. Our DAD cream ale will be back and available that day as well. We will also have ‘Milky Way,’ our new milkshake IPA, which will debut the week before the festival.”
“If you ask me, music is what we do every day,” said Fry. “The special thing about the festival is that it features Brioux City. They put a lot of work into this stuff. Part of the idea came from seeing the DAD beer and the listening party the local rap group had at Marty’s. I was like, ‘I want my own beer, let’s do a show at Marty’s and see if they’ll make us a beer.’”
Vibe Rations singer, Jordan Clark, believes attending the festival is a good way to show support to Sioux City’s music community.
“We think this is going to be a good community event,” said Clark. “We are trying to make this an annual event, and have had a great response so far with ticket sales. It is a good way to support local artists, musicians and brewers. It will be a nice outdoor bash to end the summer. I think this is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to come out and realize how seriously this music scene has been growing. It’s also a good opportunity for the artists and musicians themselves to be a part of this because it’s going to be a big deal. I feel like there will be a lot of people here, and they are going to see what everybody is made of.”
“It is really cool to see that in the last four to five years how much the music scene in this area has grown,” said Kessel. “We were definitely in a lull where things were slow and there weren’t a lot of people playing, but now there are more and more bands and venues. The bands at the top of the scene have put so much work into their craft. I think someone coming to this not knowing the bands may walk away with a new favorite band.”
“With tickets being only ten dollars, it comes out to being less than a dollar per live act, so it’s a pretty good deal,” said Fry.
You can purchase your tickets at the door, the day of the festival, or pre-order them on Briouxfest's Facebook page or at www.brownpapertickets.com.