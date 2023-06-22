The War and Treaty, a husband and wife duo (Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter), has a musical style that combines soul, blues, southern rock and country.

But when the couple signed a major label deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville – a company known primarily for country artists – the decision was met with some industry trepidation.

Though The War and Treaty’s “Lover’s Game” --the couple’s third album and debut album with a major label – earned critical acclaim when its was released in March, Michael Trotter admitted the overall reaction was a bit muted.

“Talent alone isn’t enough for a Black artist – or any artist of color – when making what is perceived to be a country album,” he explained. “You must also prove that you truly deserve a seat at the table. Then, you have to demonstrate that audiences will actually buy what you’re selling.”

war and treaty 2 The War and Treaty, a duo made up of married couple Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., have a musical style that combines soul, blues, southern ro…

Michael, a U.S. Army Iraqi War veteran, said that was frustrating for both him and Tanya, who was born to a Black father and a Panamanian mother.

“While ‘Lover’s Game’ was produced by Dave Cobb (best known for his work with country stars like Brandi Carlile and John Prine), it isn’t strictly a country album,” he noted. “Tanya and I still had to overcome some extra hurdles.”

This wasn’t new for the couple, who were the first African-Americans to perform a duet on an Academy of Country Music Awards telecast.

Nor was it new for Tanya Trotter, who had started out as a child actor and made her movie debut in “Sister Act 2” at age 16.

“We’re lucky to have a strong fan base and a record label who believes in us,” she said. “That goes a long way.”

Best known for the breakout hit “Hi Ho” as well as such soul-stirring anthems like “Down to the River” and “Set My Soul on Fire,” The War and Treaty will be performing on the Main Stage at Grandview Park as part of July 1’s Saturday in the Park.

the war and treaty 1 The critically-acclaimed The Wat and Treaty will be coming to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. July 1.

While acknowledging that their eclectic sound makes them hard to pigeonhole, Michael said it isn’t necessarily a problem limited to Black entertainers.

“Chris Stapleton is categorized as a country artist even though his sound is closer to the blues,” Michael allowed. “The same was also true of Jerry Lee Lewis who was called country but was a blues artist at heart.”

Tanya said she likes creating music that defies labels because it give The War and Treaty its edge.

“We don’t want to jump on a bandwagon that will be hot for the next six months or the next six years,” she said. “When you think of performers like Nina Simone or Ray Charles or Frank Sinatra, they made music which can be studied 60 years after it was recorded.”

Michael Trotter agreed with his wife up to a point.

“I don’t think Nina Simone recorded ‘Forbidden Fruit’ with the idea that people would study it decades later,” he said. “Instead, she was creating art that was relevant to her at a very specific time.”

“It was the same thing with Harry Belafonte who recorded great music in response to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Michael continued. “Art can grow out of an experience or from a movement.”

From the current crop of performers, he said, Jason Isbell and Amanda Sire are making music that is both artistic, authentic and will likely stand the test of time.

Tanya Trotter quickly adds another name to that roster and it happens to be fellow Saturday in the Park performers.

“When I heard we’d be on the same bill as Earth, Wind and Fire, I had to do a little twirl,” she said with a laugh. “They soundtracked every summer picnic my family ever had.”

“Earth, Wind and Fire proved you can be authentic and positive at the same time,” Tanya added. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have known there was such a thing as Black hippies.”