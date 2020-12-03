With televised, streamed and live performances, Sioux City Symphony begins 105th year cautiously

A year for music, a year for flexibility

How do you curate a symphonic season during an age of COVID-19? Very cautiously, apparently.

This is why Sioux City Symphony Orchestra conductor Ryan Haskins said "Christmas with the Symphony," an annual holiday tradition, will be televised on KTIV and live-streamed on SCSO Live, a streaming service and on-demand app.

In addition, digital content such as a celebration of the life of Beethoven and a chamber music season will give fans a unique perspective with newly-created online features, SCSO is scheduled to resume its live performance season in the spring.

"Symphonic Strings" is slated to be performed on March 20 at the Orpheum Theatre as well as online. "Simple Gifts" (April 24) and "Glorious Brass" (June 12) will round out the season.

For more information on the upcoming season or for access to the SCSO Live, go to Siouxcitysymphony.org.