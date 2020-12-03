With televised, streamed and live performances, Sioux City Symphony begins 105th year cautiously

When conductor Ryan Haskins calls the 105th year of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra “a season like no other,” he isn’t kidding.
For starters, the season will begin, Dec. 19, with “Christmas with the Symphony,” a concert which will give holiday classics a contemporary twist. The show will air on KTIV in addition to being live-streamed, courtesy of SCSO Live, an app which will allow music lovers to listen to symphonic music, anywhere anytime.
The app will also be the home for exclusive digital programming, that will highlight chamber music.
“We wanted to give our musicians the spotlight while they educate and entertain audiences with quintets devoted to string and wind instruments,” Haskins explained. “We will also explore the music of Beethoven as well as identify the role that trailblazing women have played in the arts.”
So, when will we see the orchestra perform in person?
Haskins said the SCSO will finish its season with a trio of concerts, slated for spring.
On March 20, the musicians will return to the stage of the Orpheum Theatre with a program titled “Symphony Strings.” An ode to an Appalachian spring called “Simple Gifts” will be performed on April 24. The season will conclude with “Glorious Brass,” on June 12.
At least, that’s the plan for right now, Haskins admitted.
“The Sioux City Symphony is like every other artistic entity,” he said. “We are trying to stay afloat during a very uncertain time.”
Of course, Haskins is referencing novel coronavirus, which forced SCSO to end its 104th season prematurely.
“Our symphony orchestra is lucky in that we will have a season this season,” the Cleveland native explained. “Other symphony orchestras have decided to wait it out.”
Instead, the SCSO – with a mix of televised, live-streamed and in-person programming – is hoping to bring back a sense of normalcy during turbulent times.
“The pandemic has sent the art world reeling,” Haskins said. “It has impacted both the people whose livelihood depends on it as well as the fans who are supporters.”
That meant curating a season flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances while ensuring safety for both musicians, staff and patrons.
“Staying safe is so important,” Haskins said. “A lot of people are anxious to see art return to their lives. But it can’t if people don’t feel the time is right.”
Certainly, Haskins is feeling anxiety.
“There have been so many emotions due to the uncertainties,” he said. “Still, everyone on our team is an optimist.”
Scratch that. Perhaps, it is best being an optimist and a pragmatist during an ongoing pandemic.
“Even before COVID-19, we were making steps toward streaming programming,” Haskins said. “Some of our audience members prefer not driving at night or going out in the winter but still wanted to experience classic music.”
SCSO Live gives them that option.
Younger audiences also enjoy the advantages of hearing the SCSO at their convenience.
“Everyone is leading busy lives,” Haskins said. “We are constantly seeking innovative ways of reaching people.”
Indeed, Haskins has earned high marks as an innovator during his 12 seasons with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.
“I think people have been open to change,” he said. “Whether it was accepting new music from different types of composers or live-streaming, they’ve been willing to give it a chance.”
Guess what? It wasn’t that long ago when listening to a concert online would seem a bit out there as well, right?
“Our streaming service has given us the ability to include behind-the-scenes features, interview with musicians and past performances,” Haskins said.
And that is a very good thing for people who miss having art in their lives.
“I would like to think that our new season will be the start of getting back to our normal lives again,” Haskins said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!