Writers to pen material against gun violence

Music can inspire ideas, spur on emotions and, perhaps, change a few minds.

That was the hope of Sioux City-based singer-songwriter Eric Atchison, who is slated to be a part of a community-wide program calling attention to gun violence.

"I haven't been impacted by gun violence personally," Atchison, who has performed in showcases throughout the city, explained. "Although, I've known people who've had first-hand experience."

Sponsored by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, the End Gun Violence Community Songwriting contest will be held Oct. 15 at The Block, 1309 Pierce St.

According to the music conservatory's Gia Emory, the program will begin with a panel discussion with Gary Niles, a chief juvenile court officer with Iowa's Third Judicial District; Erin Binneboese, the contracting director for the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership; and Lynn Watson, a longtime advocate.

"It was Lynn who inspired this event," Emory said. "With so many instances of gun violence, especially in schools, Lynn was wondering where did all of the protest music go."

Beginning at 4 p.m., people in youth and adult categories are invited to recite, sing, rap or play original material focused on ending gun violence.

At 7 p.m. finalists will be asked to compete for judges.

The best adult performer and best youth performer will receive a $1,000 prize. Second and third place finishers, in both age groups, will receive $500 and $250, respectively, in their categories.

In addition, voter's registration forms will be available as will other types of information.

"The performing arts have a long history in calling attention to important issues of the day," Emory said. "What can be more important than keeping our kids safe from violence?"